The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Central College, Pella, Iowa

Chippewa Falls: Victoria Sparger, biochemistry.

Eau Claire: Emma Wright, exercise science; Hannah Wright, biology and exercise science.

Winona State University, Winona, Minn.

Augusta: Morgan Hewitt, nursing.

Baldwin: Colton Haney, composite materials engineering.

Bloomer: Payton Dachel, elementary education/K-6 education.

Buffalo City: Lucas Gabel, nursing.

Cameron: Braxton Seemann, criminal justice.

Downing: Jamie Scanlon, nursing.

Eau Claire: Emily Haworth, mass communication; Michael Sampson, nursing.

Eleva: Jacob Klink, sociology: criminal justice.

Elk Mound: Travis Nelson, physical education.

Fall Creek: Dylan Schulz, finance.

Fountain City: Melani Skroch, special education.

Hudson: Emerson Hatch, nursing; Zoey Lewis, social work.

Independence: Alyssa Kulig, nursing; Abagail Palkowski, elementary education.

Menomonie: Elizabeth Busch, mathematics: secondary teaching; Jace LaBuda, business administration; Ireland McRoberts, nursing.

New Richmond: Kyla Hatzenbeler, elementary education/K-6 education.

Mondovi: Sydney Ede, exercise and rehabilitative science; Payton Johnson, elementary education.

Osseo: Jenna Zingshiem, social work.

Rice Lake: Lexi Hutton, elementary education/K-6 education.

Wheeler: Alexis Meixner, elementary education.

Whitehall: McKenzie Lyga, social work; Kayla Thoma, social work.

