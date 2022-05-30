The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Central College, Pella, Iowa
Chippewa Falls: Victoria Sparger, biochemistry.
Eau Claire: Emma Wright, exercise science; Hannah Wright, biology and exercise science.
Winona State University, Winona, Minn.
Augusta: Morgan Hewitt, nursing.
Baldwin: Colton Haney, composite materials engineering.
Bloomer: Payton Dachel, elementary education/K-6 education.
Buffalo City: Lucas Gabel, nursing.
Cameron: Braxton Seemann, criminal justice.
Downing: Jamie Scanlon, nursing.
Eau Claire: Emily Haworth, mass communication; Michael Sampson, nursing.
Eleva: Jacob Klink, sociology: criminal justice.
Elk Mound: Travis Nelson, physical education.
Fall Creek: Dylan Schulz, finance.
Fountain City: Melani Skroch, special education.
Hudson: Emerson Hatch, nursing; Zoey Lewis, social work.
Independence: Alyssa Kulig, nursing; Abagail Palkowski, elementary education.
Menomonie: Elizabeth Busch, mathematics: secondary teaching; Jace LaBuda, business administration; Ireland McRoberts, nursing.
New Richmond: Kyla Hatzenbeler, elementary education/K-6 education.
Mondovi: Sydney Ede, exercise and rehabilitative science; Payton Johnson, elementary education.
Osseo: Jenna Zingshiem, social work.
Rice Lake: Lexi Hutton, elementary education/K-6 education.
Wheeler: Alexis Meixner, elementary education.
Whitehall: McKenzie Lyga, social work; Kayla Thoma, social work.
