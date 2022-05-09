The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Eau Claire

Chippewa Falls: John Lyberg, integrated strategic communication.

Eau Claire: Andrew Pozharsky, computer science.

Fountain City: Joel Spitzer, business finance.

Holcombe: Rachel Fields, art.

Hudson: Jeremiah Tank, music.

Osseo: Courtney Wilson, psychology.

Owen: Joseph Stratton, history.

