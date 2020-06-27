The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Milwaukee
Black River Falls: Ashley Derus.
Cadott: Ashley McNamara.
Chippewa Falls: Jacob Bowe, Anthony Fenner.
Eau Claire: Patrick Baker, Emily Bethke, Molly Dexter, Basil Hable, Jade Janssen.
Menomonie: Andrew Scammell.
Mondovi: Nicholas Rausenberger.
Osseo: Madelyn Ives.
River Falls: Emily Oja, Danielle Olsen.
Taylor: Dakota Samples.
Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta
Hudson: Amira Tobasi, mechanical engineering.
University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
Chippewa Falls: Leah Crist, criminal justice.
Northland College, Ashland
Chippewa Falls: Aaron Houle, elementary/middle education.
Hudson: Sara Beadle, sustainable community development-international development.
University of San Diego, San Diego, Calif.
Eau Claire: Olivia Thapar, finance.
Colorado College, Colorado Springs, Colo.
New Richmond: Walter Brose, physics and classics.
Spring Arbor University, Spring Arbor, Mich.
Hammond: Zachary Davenport, social studies.
University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Eau Claire: Samuel Rex, commerce and business administration.
University of Minnesota-Crookston
Cumberland: Meredith Cross, accounting.
Eau Claire: Jamie Rogers, communication.
Mondovi: Quinn Bauer, natural resources.
Prescott: Brad Ellsworth, accounting.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.
Chetek: Andrew Nelson, mechanical engineering.
Colfax: Jarrod Rudi, biological sciences.
Eau Claire: Jaxon Brown, management communication; Philip Reim, architecture; Tyler Wessels, marketing.
Hudson: Alexis Cavalier, biological sciences; Tasha Clark, human development and family sciences; Grant Mara, business administration.
River Falls: Katee Belisle, psychology; Tori Belisle, psychology; Brianna Connor, industrial engineering and management; Benjamin Klimpke, finance.
Whitman College, Walla Walla, Wash.
Rice Lake: Matthew Bihrle, music; Evan Marquardt, biology-environmental studies.
Iowa State University, Ames Iowa
Ellsworth: Rhett Borth, agricultural engineering.
Hudson: Renee Dau, event management; Samantha Koehler, marketing; Andrew Midby, criminal justice studies; Alexander Motu, marketing.
New Richmond: Cole Kramer, hospitality management.
River Falls: Lexy Getschel, kinesiology and health.
Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Ill.
Eau Claire: Jeremy Simonson, operations and information management.
UW-Stout
Abbotsford: Nathalie Bonilla, psychology.
Alma: Kaydence Ruff, early childhood education.
Altoona: Nikki Ruf, computer network and information technology; Tyler Weltzin, computer and electrical engineering; Benjamin Wislinsky, mechanical engineering.
Arcadia: Michael Sonsalla, construction.
Augusta: Madalaine McConville, applied social science.
Baldwin: Lisa Veenendall, management.
Barron: Amy Guibord, special education; Mohamed Sharif, information and communication technology.
Black River Falls: Kristen Emery, human development and family studies; Jennifer Malchow, business administration.
Bloomer: Brenda Seibel, human development and family studies; Tyler Stoll, graphic communications.
Boyceville: Marki Lagerstrom, early childhood education; Shyanne Marlett, vocational rehabilitation.
Bruce: Brennan Checkalski, professional communication and emerging media; Mitchell Staniszewski, industrial design.
Cadott: Cole Yohnk, engineering technology.
Cameron: Abby Fjelstad, business administration.
Chippewa Falls: Cozy Dumas, computer science; Briana Hunt, vocational rehabilitation; Thomas Hutson, manufacturing engineering; Carl Krumenauer, engineering technology; Edward Martin, vocational rehabilitation; Brock Normand, entertainment design; Makaya Ruhe, art education.
Colfax: Laura Elmer, human development and family studies; Belinda Mercer, human development and family studies; Zachary Meyer, manufacturing engineering.
Cornell: Brett Clark, information and communication technology; Jacob Hillebrand, computer and electrical engineering.
Cumberland: Brandt Peterson, science education.
Downing: Natasha Rassbach, early childhood education.
Durand: Hunter Adler, mechanical engineering.