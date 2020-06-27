The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Milwaukee

Black River Falls: Ashley Derus.

Cadott: Ashley McNamara.

Chippewa Falls: Jacob Bowe, Anthony Fenner.

Eau Claire: Patrick Baker, Emily Bethke, Molly Dexter, Basil Hable, Jade Janssen.

Menomonie: Andrew Scammell.

Mondovi: Nicholas Rausenberger.

Osseo: Madelyn Ives.

River Falls: Emily Oja, Danielle Olsen.

Taylor: Dakota Samples.

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta

Hudson: Amira Tobasi, mechanical engineering.

University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.

Chippewa Falls: Leah Crist, criminal justice.

Northland College, Ashland

Chippewa Falls: Aaron Houle, elementary/middle education.

Hudson: Sara Beadle, sustainable community development-international development.

University of San Diego, San Diego, Calif.

Eau Claire: Olivia Thapar, finance.

Colorado College, Colorado Springs, Colo.

New Richmond: Walter Brose, physics and classics.

Spring Arbor University, Spring Arbor, Mich.

Hammond: Zachary Davenport, social studies.

University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Eau Claire: Samuel Rex, commerce and business administration.

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Cumberland: Meredith Cross, accounting.

Eau Claire: Jamie Rogers, communication.

Mondovi: Quinn Bauer, natural resources.

Prescott: Brad Ellsworth, accounting.

North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.

Chetek: Andrew Nelson, mechanical engineering.

Colfax: Jarrod Rudi, biological sciences.

Eau Claire: Jaxon Brown, management communication; Philip Reim, architecture; Tyler Wessels, marketing.

Hudson: Alexis Cavalier, biological sciences; Tasha Clark, human development and family sciences; Grant Mara, business administration.

River Falls: Katee Belisle, psychology; Tori Belisle, psychology; Brianna Connor, industrial engineering and management; Benjamin Klimpke, finance.

Whitman College, Walla Walla, Wash.

Rice Lake: Matthew Bihrle, music; Evan Marquardt, biology-environmental studies.

Iowa State University, Ames Iowa

Ellsworth: Rhett Borth, agricultural engineering.

Hudson: Renee Dau, event management; Samantha Koehler, marketing; Andrew Midby, criminal justice studies; Alexander Motu, marketing.

New Richmond: Cole Kramer, hospitality management.

River Falls: Lexy Getschel, kinesiology and health.

Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Ill.

Eau Claire: Jeremy Simonson, operations and information management.

UW-Stout

Abbotsford: Nathalie Bonilla, psychology.

Alma: Kaydence Ruff, early childhood education.

Altoona: Nikki Ruf, computer network and information technology; Tyler Weltzin, computer and electrical engineering; Benjamin Wislinsky, mechanical engineering.

Arcadia: Michael Sonsalla, construction.

Augusta: Madalaine McConville, applied social science.

Baldwin: Lisa Veenendall, management.

Barron: Amy Guibord, special education; Mohamed Sharif, information and communication technology.

Black River Falls: Kristen Emery, human development and family studies; Jennifer Malchow, business administration.

Bloomer: Brenda Seibel, human development and family studies; Tyler Stoll, graphic communications.

Boyceville: Marki Lagerstrom, early childhood education; Shyanne Marlett, vocational rehabilitation.

Bruce: Brennan Checkalski, professional communication and emerging media; Mitchell Staniszewski, industrial design.

Cadott: Cole Yohnk, engineering technology.

Cameron: Abby Fjelstad, business administration.

Chippewa Falls: Cozy Dumas, computer science; Briana Hunt, vocational rehabilitation; Thomas Hutson, manufacturing engineering; Carl Krumenauer, engineering technology; Edward Martin, vocational rehabilitation; Brock Normand, entertainment design; Makaya Ruhe, art education.

Colfax: Laura Elmer, human development and family studies; Belinda Mercer, human development and family studies; Zachary Meyer, manufacturing engineering.

Cornell: Brett Clark, information and communication technology; Jacob Hillebrand, computer and electrical engineering.

Cumberland: Brandt Peterson, science education.

Downing: Natasha Rassbach, early childhood education.

Durand: Hunter Adler, mechanical engineering.

