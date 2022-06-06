The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Eau Claire: Phil Erickson, financial investments.
University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H.
Chetek: Lynette Davis.
Chippewa Falls: Chloe Kofman.
Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan.
River Falls: Katarina Greenwood, economics, theology and international business.
University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.
Chippewa Falls: Kira Peterson, psychological science.
Creighton University, Omaha, Neb.
Eau Claire: Griffin Green, business administration; Hannah Lindsay, nursing; Saif Zurob.
Hudson: Isaac Young, chemistry.
University of Minnesota-Crookston
Eau Claire: Kamaljot Singh, accounting.
River Falls: Jessica Lee, marketing.
University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa
River Falls: Tyler Cernohous.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.