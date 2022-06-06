The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Eau Claire: Phil Erickson, financial investments.

University of New Hampshire, Durham, N.H.

Chetek: Lynette Davis.

Chippewa Falls: Chloe Kofman.

Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan.

River Falls: Katarina Greenwood, economics, theology and international business.

University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.

Chippewa Falls: Kira Peterson, psychological science.

Creighton University, Omaha, Neb.

Eau Claire: Griffin Green, business administration; Hannah Lindsay, nursing; Saif Zurob.

Hudson: Isaac Young, chemistry.

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Eau Claire: Kamaljot Singh, accounting.

River Falls: Jessica Lee, marketing.

University of Dubuque, Dubuque, Iowa

River Falls: Tyler Cernohous.

