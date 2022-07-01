The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa

Chippewa Falls: Kathryn Ripley, performing arts.

Ellsworth: Zachary Nugent, supply chain management.

Houlton: Alexandra Favilla, animal science.

Hudson: Gillian Denis, financial counseling and planning; Christopher Gelina, chemical engineering; Brandon Gilbert, supply chain management; Sean Pottratz, supply chain management.

Menomonie: Jessica Coffin, supply chain management.

River Falls: Max Morrow, accounting; Macie VanNurden, industrial engineering.

Somerset: Henry Thurber, materials engineering.

Ripon College, Ripon

Arcadia: Annika Anderson, psychobiology; Skylar Kotlarz, psychobiology.

Elmhurst University, Elmhurst, Ill.

Hudson: Natalie Schlepp, biology.

Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee

Cumberland: Adreanna Johnson, biology.

Ellsworth: April Pabst, music.

Menomonie: Faith Tietz, nursing.

Neillsville: Brady Coulthard, politics and law, and Spanish.

Calif. State University at Long Beach

Eau Claire: Erin Attermeier, design.

Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio

Galesville: Alexis Wagner, exercise science.

Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio

Eau Claire: Micaiah Higgins, keyboard pedagogy.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com