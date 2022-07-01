The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa
Chippewa Falls: Kathryn Ripley, performing arts.
Ellsworth: Zachary Nugent, supply chain management.
Houlton: Alexandra Favilla, animal science.
Hudson: Gillian Denis, financial counseling and planning; Christopher Gelina, chemical engineering; Brandon Gilbert, supply chain management; Sean Pottratz, supply chain management.
Menomonie: Jessica Coffin, supply chain management.
River Falls: Max Morrow, accounting; Macie VanNurden, industrial engineering.
Somerset: Henry Thurber, materials engineering.
Ripon College, Ripon
Arcadia: Annika Anderson, psychobiology; Skylar Kotlarz, psychobiology.
Elmhurst University, Elmhurst, Ill.
Hudson: Natalie Schlepp, biology.
Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee
Cumberland: Adreanna Johnson, biology.
Ellsworth: April Pabst, music.
Menomonie: Faith Tietz, nursing.
Neillsville: Brady Coulthard, politics and law, and Spanish.
Calif. State University at Long Beach
Eau Claire: Erin Attermeier, design.
Youngstown State University, Youngstown, Ohio
Galesville: Alexis Wagner, exercise science.
Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio
Eau Claire: Micaiah Higgins, keyboard pedagogy.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.