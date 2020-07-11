The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stout
Eau Claire: Nicole Kolar, psychology; Kory Konwinski, business administration; Amber Larson, vocational rehabilitation; Mallory Lee, game design and development; Grant Lokken, management; Aimee Lor, hotel restaurant and tourism; Spencer Nohelty, mechanical engineering; Tom Paine, dietetics; Patrick Ritchie, sustainable management; Amanda Vang, human development and family studies; Brock Varty, environmental science; Matthew Vergin, dietetics; Alyssa Weber, environmental science; Ashley Wittig, management; Singsai Xiong, health wellness and fitness.
Elk Mound: Brandon Bohl, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Angela Hendrickson, human development and family studies; Korbyn Knipfer, computer network and information technology; Tonya Pagenkopf, management; Chuck Vang, computer and electrical engineering.
Elmwood: Kylie Morgan, management.
Fairchild: Madelaine Stenulson, management.
Glenwood City: Brett Bazille, information and communication technology; Cathy Mianecki, management; Jake O’Meara, business administration.
Greenwood: Akstin Paskert, hotel restaurant and tourism.
Hager City: Alexandra Larsen, vocational rehabilitation.
Hammond: Aaron Gary, game design and development; Ashley Jahns, criminal justice and rehabilitation; McKenzy Johnson, health wellness and fitness; James Knops, computer engineering.
Holcombe: William Hattamer, business administration.
Hudson: Tyler Antonsen, engineering technology; Luke Blechinger, industrial design; Drew Fleming, supply chain management; Matthew Gunderson, business administration; Kate Lange, mechanical engineering; Julia Pettee, health wellness and fitness; Emily Robida, human development and family studies; Alec Robole, computer and electrical engineering; Madeline Sime, business administration; Mitch Thompson, business administration; Erin Tietz, applied social science.
Jim Falls: Jordan Ewings, engineering technology.
Knapp: Tylor Klish, engineering technology.
Ladysmith: Tristen Busse, packaging.
Loyal: Jaelynn Young, business administration.
Menomonie: Heidi Anderson, interior design; Robert Anderson, manufacturing engineering; Kati Brown, professional communication and emerging media; Hunter Chrouser, manufacturing engineering; Jessica Czysz, environmental science; Collin Diekvoss, computer science; Jonathan Erickson, manufacturing engineering; Darrin Falk, career technical education and training; Alexa Filipiak, golf enterprise management; Afton Fischer, family and consumer science education; Kayla Frohmaker, human development and family studies; Kelsea Goettl, environmental science; Michaela Guerrini, technology education; Hnou Hang, management; Jack Hildebrandt, computer and electrical engineering; Amy Horchem, management; Jake Janetski, construction.
Jordyn Junkermeier, interior design; Nicholas Kiszer, applied math and computer science; Myles Lade, business administration; Quintin Livdahl, mechanical engineering; Corbin McCumber, management; Autum Neuville, interior design; Ian Newton, graphic communications; Megan Nimsgern, business administration; Kristin Pockrandt, mechanical engineering; Daniel Polson, applied social science; Emily Preston, dietetics; Jeremiah Schattie, game design and development; Amanda Schroeder, entertainment design; Austin Scott, computer science.