The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio

Eau Claire: Isaiah Higgins, computer engineering.

Osseo: Joshua Peterson, mathematics.

Capital University, Bexley, Ohio

Hudson: Ethan Hartwig Alberg.

University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Eau Claire: Nathaniel Anderson, mechanical engineering.

University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Altoona: Benjamin Sokup, business administration.

Hudson: Lexi Jonas, exercise science.

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Cadott: Brittany Johnson, health management.

Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa

Eau Claire: Brett Biwer, architecture-professional degree.

Ellsworth: Patrick Harrington, management and supply chain management.

Hudson: Cassandra Nagel, animal science.

New Richmond: Alexandra Wittstock, chemical engineering.

Rice Lake: Alexander Britton, chemical engineering.

River Falls: Olivia Tepp, psychology and criminal justice.

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.

Eau Claire: Lukas Nijhawan, industrial engineering.

Wilson: Colton Langer, aerospace engineering.

College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minn.

Eau Claire: Elise Bearrood, chemistry and individualized languages.

Gonzaga University, Spokane, Wash.

Rice Lake: Isabel Thurston, English.

University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

Chetek: Benjamin Hanson, finance.

Eau Claire: Olivia Weiher, anthropology.

Hudson: Sarah Potter, nursing.

Northern Michigan University, Marquette, Mich.

Chippewa Falls: Mikayla Dubois, biology; Zachary Simonsen, computer science.

Rice Lake: Emily Sult, psychology.

Luther College, Decorah, Iowa

Eau Claire: Abigail Pickett, psychology; Devon Bourget, biology.

Northland College, Ashland

Chetek: Ryley Hanson, natural resources-fisheries and wildlife ecology.

Chippewa Falls: Sarah Houle, elementary/middle education; Jared Myers, natural resources-fisheries and wildlife ecology.

Eau Claire: Adrian Bethel, natural resources-forestry.

St. Mary’s University, Winona, Minn.

Chetek: Eric Ohde, business intelligence & analytics and finance; Rachel Ohde, business intelligence & analytics and finance.

Chippewa Falls: Nathan Hoglund, biology pre-physical therapy.

Eau Claire: Katie Ball, biochemistry.

Fountain City: Jonathan Cieminski, digital graphic design.

Independence: joseph Pyka, management.

Menomonie: Kayla Boettcher, environmental biology.

River Falls: Mitchell Feyereisen, environmental biology; Theodore Sweet, mathematics and physics/engineering science.

Woodville: Nicole Weninger, art studio and literature.

North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.

Eau Claire: Emma Anderson, industrial engineering and management; Dawson Eilts, psychology.

Hudson: Amber Peecher, human development and family science; Maranda Schettle, nursing; Erin Tersteeg, management.

