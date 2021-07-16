The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio
Eau Claire: Isaiah Higgins, computer engineering.
Osseo: Joshua Peterson, mathematics.
Capital University, Bexley, Ohio
Hudson: Ethan Hartwig Alberg.
University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Eau Claire: Nathaniel Anderson, mechanical engineering.
University of Sioux Falls, Sioux Falls, S.D.
Altoona: Benjamin Sokup, business administration.
Hudson: Lexi Jonas, exercise science.
University of Minnesota-Crookston
Cadott: Brittany Johnson, health management.
Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa
Eau Claire: Brett Biwer, architecture-professional degree.
Ellsworth: Patrick Harrington, management and supply chain management.
Hudson: Cassandra Nagel, animal science.
New Richmond: Alexandra Wittstock, chemical engineering.
Rice Lake: Alexander Britton, chemical engineering.
River Falls: Olivia Tepp, psychology and criminal justice.
Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Ga.
Eau Claire: Lukas Nijhawan, industrial engineering.
Wilson: Colton Langer, aerospace engineering.
College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minn.
Eau Claire: Elise Bearrood, chemistry and individualized languages.
Gonzaga University, Spokane, Wash.
Rice Lake: Isabel Thurston, English.
University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa
Chetek: Benjamin Hanson, finance.
Eau Claire: Olivia Weiher, anthropology.
Hudson: Sarah Potter, nursing.
Northern Michigan University, Marquette, Mich.
Chippewa Falls: Mikayla Dubois, biology; Zachary Simonsen, computer science.
Rice Lake: Emily Sult, psychology.
Luther College, Decorah, Iowa
Eau Claire: Abigail Pickett, psychology; Devon Bourget, biology.
Northland College, Ashland
Chetek: Ryley Hanson, natural resources-fisheries and wildlife ecology.
Chippewa Falls: Sarah Houle, elementary/middle education; Jared Myers, natural resources-fisheries and wildlife ecology.
Eau Claire: Adrian Bethel, natural resources-forestry.
St. Mary’s University, Winona, Minn.
Chetek: Eric Ohde, business intelligence & analytics and finance; Rachel Ohde, business intelligence & analytics and finance.
Chippewa Falls: Nathan Hoglund, biology pre-physical therapy.
Eau Claire: Katie Ball, biochemistry.
Fountain City: Jonathan Cieminski, digital graphic design.
Independence: joseph Pyka, management.
Menomonie: Kayla Boettcher, environmental biology.
River Falls: Mitchell Feyereisen, environmental biology; Theodore Sweet, mathematics and physics/engineering science.
Woodville: Nicole Weninger, art studio and literature.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.
Eau Claire: Emma Anderson, industrial engineering and management; Dawson Eilts, psychology.
Hudson: Amber Peecher, human development and family science; Maranda Schettle, nursing; Erin Tersteeg, management.