The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-River Falls
Arcadia: Alexis Noble-Meraz, social work and modern language; Curtis Weltzien, agricultural business.
Augusta: Kaylee Kewin, animal science.
Baldwin: Diane Ellis, business administration; Marissa Kunde, elementary education; KayLee Lokker, marketing communications and communication studies; Nicholas Spradley, history.
Barron: Daniel Akenson, political science and history.
Beldenville: Scott Hoffman, business administration.
Bloomer: Ann Dobbs, elementary education; Adam Malinowski, chemistry education.
Boyceville: Emily Voelker, agricultural studies.
Boyd: Grace Williams, animal science.
Bruce: Alexia Harelstad, animal science.
Chetek: Emily Massie, animal science.
Chippewa Falls: Kaitlin Nettell, animal science; Thomas Robarge, business administration; Gabriel Solberg, marketing communications.
Colby: Katerina Kolzow, marketing communications; Madisyn Schuster, agricultural education.
Colfax: Amanda Christianson, sociology; Spencer Herrick, health and human performance.
Cumberland: Hannah Delzer, business administration and economics; Frances Pace, elementary education.
Eau Claire: Haley DeSouza, business administration; Zachary Deyot, conservation and environmental planning; Ethan Eberhardt, fine arts; Emily Luberda, physics; Natasia McDougall, animal science; Lauren Mueller, biology; Elizabeth Rivera, social work; Josie Sampson, communication studies and marketing communications; Christopher Schwartz, crop and soil science.
Eleva: Sean McRoberts, business administration.
Elk Mound: Hannah Carlson, animal science.
Ellsworth: Lilian Huber, communication studies and marketing communications; Amber Ingli, business administration.
Elmwood: Jon Weaver, criminology; Destiny Williams, social work.
Fountain City: Alexander Frie, business administration.
Glenwood City: Riley Schutz, business administration; Jacob Traynor, broad field social studies education.
Hager City: Joanne Lanegran, criminology and sociology; Owen Matzek, business administration; Deanna Quade, business administration.
Hammond: Ariana Carrasco, psychology and modern language; Makayla Jahns, business administration; Alexa Lamberty, computer science and information systems; Zachary Maier, environmental engineering; Jillian Turbeville, horticulture.
Hillsdale: Grace Donica, elementary education.
Hixton: Camie Hentsch, dairy science.
Holcombe: Taylor Hartzell, elementary education.
Hudson: Mackenzie Bishop, art education; Robyn Collins, animal science; Tyler Dove, business administration; Dakota Goldbeck, business administration; Wallis Hines, social work; Krista Hintz, animal science; Taylor Hoople, animal science; James Kroll, computer science and information systems; Julia Longway, health and human performance; Shane Loy, business administration; Carson Madigan, health and human performance; Emalie Marion, biomedical and health science; Ashley McGee, marketing communications and art; Crystal Miller, business administration.
Madalyn Mohrland, marketing communications and communication studies; Ashley Oleson, teaching English to speakers of other languages; Gabrielle Pechacek, fine arts; Lauren Rivard, biology; Sophia Sandekian, biology; Alice Shock, teaching English to speakers of other languages and international studies; Madeline Weid, elementary education; Olivia Weinberger, sociology.
Jim Falls: Raeanne Kaz, animal science.
Ladysmith: Serenity Hetke, dairy science.
Neillsville: Sarah Fields, biology.
New Auburn: Haley Palmer, social work.
New Richmond: Harmony Adler, English; Michael Belmont, animal science; Bailey Bergum, social work; Alannah Burke, business administration; Payton Casey, sociology and communication studies; Margaret Dornbush, sociology and criminology; Jake Erickson, agricultural business; Jessica Gillis, health and human performance; Taylor Granroth, chemistry; Madeline Hatch, psychology; Jason Huebscher, business administration; Hillary Inman, neuroscience and biomedical and health science; Elise Kolbeck, business administration; Alexis Leverty, health and human performance; Alex Nutzmann, business administration; Sidney Peck, neuroscience and psychology; Cole Steffen, business administration; Jakob Weninger, business administration.
Osseo: Damon Carlson, health and human performance; Rachel Moseley, animal science.
Prairie Farm: Sierra Harren, agricultural business.
Prescott: Jillian Boles, marketing communications and communication studies; Samuel Hira, business administration and accounting; Kayla Kulvich, biology education; Marcus Meyer, music; Trevor Rein, health and human performance and psychology.
Ridgeland: Lyndsey Mickelson, biomedical and health science.
River Falls: Tosh Allsopp, psychology; Elian Alvarado, psychology; Holly Andres, elementary education; Shelby Behrens, fine arts; Jacob Bennett, physics; Makenzie Bicha, animal science; Jordan Biros, elementary education; Jackson Bjork, conservation and environmental planning; Angela Bond, business administration; Meaghan Borchardt, animal science; Kathryn Davidson, communication studies; Violet Davila, art; Aidan Decker, political science; Daniel DeVries, business administration; Brenden Ferkans, computer science and information systems; Ellisa Frederickson, animal science; Hillary Gilles, art education; Shawn Graven computer science and information systems and data science; Maximillian Graybill, business administration; Joseph Gregor, accounting.
Aylah Hanson, animal science; Alyssa Harmon, neuroscience and psychology; Helena Humphreys, biology; Helena Huseonica, animal science; Emily Kupka, psychology and communication studies; Siobhan Larsen, social work; Kaelin Laub, environmental science; Claire Levanetz, animal science; Bryce Linnell, business administration; Dawson Luttrell, biology; Lykasha Lysongtseng, computer science and information systems; Stephen Matz, business administration; Casie McAllister, elementary education; Melissa Minder, business administration; Chandler Monroe, health and human performance; Kaitlyn Musselman, business administration; Katie Niec, conservation and environmental planning and biology; Daniel Odden, business administration.
Evelyn Ostrowski, conservation and environmental planning; Madeline Poulos, health and human performance; Zeb Rivard, music; Daniel Roever, neuroscience and psychology; Grace Ross, biology; Eva Schrank, fine arts; Morgan Severson, business administration and economics; Katie Simpson, biomedical and health science; John Sowieja II, business administration; Michael Stern, agricultural business; Hailey Vanden Branden, animal science; Rachel Villneauve, business administration and economics; Destiny Walker, psychology; Sydney Warner, international studies; Alicia Whaley, social work; Madison Zobrist, biomedical and health science.