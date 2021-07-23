The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stout
Independence: Aaron Back, computer network and information technology; Alex Grulkowski, packaging; Andrew Grulkowski, computer and electrical engineering.
Knapp: Janet Zimmer, management.
Ladysmith: Amanda Zimmer, business administration.
Menomonie: Brenna Bignell, graphic design and interactive media; Kylii Bunch, early childhood education; Pj Bundy-Wurtz, mechanical engineering; Susan Buss, art education; Kayleigh Callaway, computer science; Leila Coleman, psychology; Jessica Cook, business administration; Rand Dickson, mechanical engineering; Christopher Dulin, engineering technology; Joy Fly, interior design; Zachary Fox, rehabilitation services; Alissa Giljohann, applied science; Samantha Griffith, environmental science; Cassie Haskins, applied science; Eric Hovda, computer science; Jack Huebner, business administration; Katherine Inman, rehabilitation services; Samantha Jarnagin, food science and technology; Jared Jasicki, applied science; Olivia Johnston, business administration.
Jeffrey Kincaid, management; Brittney Legowski, early childhood education; Megan McIlheran, human development and family studies; Olesya Merkulova, packaging and studio art; Simon Meyer, game design and development; Marshall Ohvall, management; Jesse Oliver, golf enterprise management; Abigail Pickard, hotel restaurant and tourism; John Pimental, computer network and information technology; Waylon Quilling, environmental science; Sanup Shrestha, packaging; Kenley Smith, computer science; Hattie Stark, applied social science; McKenna Taffe, human development and family studies; Brittany Tatro, graphic design and interactive media; Andrew Vang, engineering technology; Mai Yang, applied social science; Jacob Zinsli, entertainment design.
Mondovi: Jordyn Bloom, early childhood education; Blake Purdy, real estate property management; Abigail Ronnei, human development and family studies.
New Richmond: Avery Gunther, psychology; Ryan Jansen, computer engineering; Danirabe Lowry, dietetics; Abbygale martin, graphic design and interactive media; Chad Miller, digital marketing technology; Aaron Pazdera, applied mathematics and computer science; Sheila Sack, human development and family studies; Morgan Shepler, professional communications and emerging media; Noah Simpson, engineering technology; Brittany Watier, psychology and studio art.
Osseo: Bradley Boudreau, game design and development; Joseph Popple, mechanical engineering; Jordyn Sieg, early childhood education; Jacob Underwood, mechanical engineering and biomedical instrumentation.
Plum City: Jazmin Kannel, applied mathematics and computer science.
Prairie Farm: Taylor Hansen, business administration.
Prescott: River Christenson, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Jennifer Kleinschmidt, health wellness and fitness.
Rice Lake: Logan Hile, packaging.
River Falls: Alexander Crooks, applied mathematics and computer science; Michael Cudd, management; Mason Graetz, manufacturing engineering; Jesse Halling, plastics engineering; Hannah Heimer, art education; Quinn Huhnke, computer science; Morgan Kennealy, special education; Curtis Turner, packaging.
Roberts: Sabrina Avery, early childhood education.
Somerset: Grant Hecht, golf enterprise management; Jacob Kohler, management; Maria Link, business administration; Simon Schoenborn, engineering technology.
Spring Valley: Brett Fogarty, construction; Mason Garin, criminal justice and rehabilitation; Devin Larson, packaging; Alexandra Lee, psychology.
Thorp: Zachary Edwards, business administration.
Woodville: Noah Lindus, information and communication technology; Hannah Phelps, art history.
Baylor University, Waco, Texas
Baldwin: Rylee Jorges, secondary English, language arts and reading.
Benedictine College, Atchison, Kan.
Eau Claire: Teresa Lynch, psychology.
River Falls: Anne O’Malley, journalism and mass communications.
Marquette University, Milwaukee
Eau Claire: Ariana Madson, biomedical sciences; Carrie Schmitz, physiological sciences.
Glenwood City: Sarah Engel, physiological sciences.