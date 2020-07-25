The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Stout

Mondovi: Derric Gray, business administration; Katy Halverson, early childhood education; Bryce Parr, professional communication and emerging media; Vanessa Talford, early childhood education; Joel Thompson, vocational rehabilitation.

New Auburn: Colton Lunemann, applied mathematics and computer science; Rochelle Triebs, dietetics.

New Richmond: Garret Hildebrandt, health wellness and fitness; Heaven Hunt, business administration; Troy Nagel, computer science; Aimee Powers Viebrock, management; Hailie Schultz, hotel restaurant and tourism; Jordan Wienke, business administration.

Osseo: Kaylyn Kubishak, retail merchandising and management; Parker Rongstad, mechanical engineering.

Plum City: Andrew Gilles, early childhood education.

Prairie Farm: Konnor Pederstuen, mechanical engineering.

Prescott: Conrad Fox, construction.

Rice Lake: Tyler Ball, applied biochemistry and molecular biology; Kelsey Cariveau, art education; Lloyd Schultz, psychology.

Ridgeland: Christinia Ruehmann, computer network and information technology.

River Falls: Emma Benusa, hotel restaurant and tourism; Benjamin Crooks, packaging; Nicolle Dodge, human development and family studies; Cory Gilbert, applied social science; Joseph Halling, business administration; Alec Janovec, packaging; Jake Koskie, management; Kelsi Morrow, health wellness and fitness; Luke Murphy, business administration; Rachel Shew, retail merchandising and management; Mackenzie Standaert, graphic design and interactive media; Alexis Young, criminal justice and rehabilation.

Roberts: Joslyn Bower-Nelson, early childhood education; Doug Cottrell, applied social science.

Spring Valley: Becky Fesenmeier, early childhood education; Jordan Jensen, applied mathematics and computer science; Aidan Manley, psychology; Wayne Sieg, management.

Stanley: Larry Pilgrim, information and communication technology; Marissa Westaby, health wellness and fitness.

Thorp: Brooklyn Haas, apparel design and development.

Whitehall: Emily Granlund, human development and family studies.

Woodville: Derrike Suckow, engineering technology.

University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

Altoona: Anna Elvig, management.

Eau Claire: Addison Bushnell, English and creative writing.

Hudson: Lindsay Tvedt, business analytics and information systems.

Menomonie: Nathan Stanley, human physiology.

Colby College, Waterville, Maine

Altoona: Benjamin Theyerl, creative writing.

University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah

Eau Claire: Bennett Johnson, political science and communication.

Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn.

Hudson: Kenzie Prater, health science studies.

Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee

Cochrane: Hannah Wilde, biology.

Saint Mary’s University, Winona, Minn.

Altoona: Jacob Sandstrom.

Eau Claire: Cassandra Barr.

Hammond: Brooklyn Singleton.

New Richmond: Laura Gagnon.

River Falls: Amelia Sweet.

Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colo.

Black River Falls: Kodiak Cleveland.

Menomonie: Maia Bomar.

UW-River Falls

Alma Center: Traci Langan, elementary education; Bailey Larson, dairy science.

Baldwin: Brody Borgerson, business administration; Karganleh Borh, computer science and information systems; Stephanie Jansma, communication studies.

Boyceville: Cheyenne Booth, animal science.

Cadott: Brady Goettl, crop and soil science.

Chetek: Parker Massie, animal science.

Chippewa Falls: Lauren Micolichek, psychology.

Cochrane: Becca Adank, business administration; Kirsten Sendelbach, horticulture.

Cumberland: Sara Behling, agricultural studies; Nicole Dittbrenner, animal science.

Durand: Ellie Brantner, animal science.

Eau Claire: Madison Bien, business administration; Nathan Lemay, agricultural business; Katherine Stremcha, communication sciences and disorders.

Eleva: Gabe Gullicksrud, agricultural studies.

Ellsworth: Harrison Cruz, English; Gage Derleth, criminology; Kallie Girdeen, social work; Madison Hemauer, psychology; Michael Koch, business administration; Jessica Lemerand, teaching English to speakers of other languages; Vanessa Nelson, social work; Whitney Owen, biology.

Elmwood: Ryan Asher, health and human performance.

Emerald: Marie Hagen, business administration.

Ettrick: Ellie Kraemer, animal science.

Fountain City: Kaleb Stoppelmoor, agricultural education.

Galesville: Annah Dobson, marketing communications; Carl Huhn, agricultural engineering technician.

Glenwood City: Marne Lewis, communication studies; Gabrielle Peterson, animal science.

Greenwood: Steven Arch, health and human performance; Kristyn Nigon, dairy science.

Hager City: Dylan Curtis, psychology.

Hammond: Tyler Anderson, elementary education; Shannon Clicquennoi, psychology; Nicholas Holm, business administration; Morgan Leen, agricultural business.

Hudson: Casie Allred, elementary education; Brandon Anderson, computer science and information systems; Brett Bye, health and human performance; Parker Dardine, criminology; Karissa Ferguson, psychology; Abigail Fett, business administration; Shawn Hagen, broad field social studies; Blake Hansen, biotechnology; Mitchell Hockbein, crop and soil science; Andrew Larson, physics; Wade Malecha, business administration; Gillian Molitor Schuh, English; Jordyn Munnike, communication sciences and disorders; Joseph Peichel, geography; Stephany Scott, business administration; Samuel Welch, business administration; Andrea Wildes, marketing communications; Alyssa Zaspel, communication sciences and disorders.

Loyal: Mikaela Krahn, animal science.

Menomonie: Josephine Bignell, animal science; Jacqueline Dieckman, animal science; Kayla Manor, elementary education; Coltra Trollan-Hiestand, criminology.

Mondovi: Rachael Hovey, elementary education.

New Auburn: Anthony Gordon, agricultural engineering.

New Richmond: Jeff Burke, business administration; Chelbie Davis, health and human performance; Connor Early, agricultural engineering; Maxwell Emerson, crop and soil science; Evan Hauser, business administration; Frank Johnson, music; Kayla Koehler, agricultural business; Kacie Larkowski, social work; Kaitlyn Lorfeld, business administration; Madeline Melby, animal science; Alexis Mulcahy, health and human performance; Kalley Neidermire, elementary education; Marcus Qualle, agricultural business; Annalee Tarras, biology; Brandon Wachter, agricultural business; Shinae Warren, business administration; Autumn Wilson, computer science and information systems.

Owen: Grace Mason, psychology.

Plum City: Lucas Niebur, agricultural studies.

Prescott: Emily Beardmore, international studies; David Eichler, health and human performance; Massimo Lonetti, business administration; Megan Pednar, elementary education; Cole Schommer, business administration; Bryanne Stites, elementary education.

Rice Lake: Emily Bitney, stage and screen arts; David Bui, computer science and information systems; Joshua Heer, dairy science; Ryan Hoang, computer science and information systems; Nicholas Pulju, data science.

