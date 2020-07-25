The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stout
Mondovi: Derric Gray, business administration; Katy Halverson, early childhood education; Bryce Parr, professional communication and emerging media; Vanessa Talford, early childhood education; Joel Thompson, vocational rehabilitation.
New Auburn: Colton Lunemann, applied mathematics and computer science; Rochelle Triebs, dietetics.
New Richmond: Garret Hildebrandt, health wellness and fitness; Heaven Hunt, business administration; Troy Nagel, computer science; Aimee Powers Viebrock, management; Hailie Schultz, hotel restaurant and tourism; Jordan Wienke, business administration.
Osseo: Kaylyn Kubishak, retail merchandising and management; Parker Rongstad, mechanical engineering.
Plum City: Andrew Gilles, early childhood education.
Prairie Farm: Konnor Pederstuen, mechanical engineering.
Prescott: Conrad Fox, construction.
Rice Lake: Tyler Ball, applied biochemistry and molecular biology; Kelsey Cariveau, art education; Lloyd Schultz, psychology.
Ridgeland: Christinia Ruehmann, computer network and information technology.
River Falls: Emma Benusa, hotel restaurant and tourism; Benjamin Crooks, packaging; Nicolle Dodge, human development and family studies; Cory Gilbert, applied social science; Joseph Halling, business administration; Alec Janovec, packaging; Jake Koskie, management; Kelsi Morrow, health wellness and fitness; Luke Murphy, business administration; Rachel Shew, retail merchandising and management; Mackenzie Standaert, graphic design and interactive media; Alexis Young, criminal justice and rehabilation.
Roberts: Joslyn Bower-Nelson, early childhood education; Doug Cottrell, applied social science.
Spring Valley: Becky Fesenmeier, early childhood education; Jordan Jensen, applied mathematics and computer science; Aidan Manley, psychology; Wayne Sieg, management.
Stanley: Larry Pilgrim, information and communication technology; Marissa Westaby, health wellness and fitness.
Thorp: Brooklyn Haas, apparel design and development.
Whitehall: Emily Granlund, human development and family studies.
Woodville: Derrike Suckow, engineering technology.
University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa
Altoona: Anna Elvig, management.
Eau Claire: Addison Bushnell, English and creative writing.
Hudson: Lindsay Tvedt, business analytics and information systems.
Menomonie: Nathan Stanley, human physiology.
Colby College, Waterville, Maine
Altoona: Benjamin Theyerl, creative writing.
University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah
Eau Claire: Bennett Johnson, political science and communication.
Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Conn.
Hudson: Kenzie Prater, health science studies.
Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee
Cochrane: Hannah Wilde, biology.
Saint Mary’s University, Winona, Minn.
Altoona: Jacob Sandstrom.
Eau Claire: Cassandra Barr.
Hammond: Brooklyn Singleton.
New Richmond: Laura Gagnon.
River Falls: Amelia Sweet.
Fort Lewis College, Durango, Colo.
Black River Falls: Kodiak Cleveland.
Menomonie: Maia Bomar.
UW-River Falls
Alma Center: Traci Langan, elementary education; Bailey Larson, dairy science.
Baldwin: Brody Borgerson, business administration; Karganleh Borh, computer science and information systems; Stephanie Jansma, communication studies.
Boyceville: Cheyenne Booth, animal science.
Cadott: Brady Goettl, crop and soil science.
Chetek: Parker Massie, animal science.
Chippewa Falls: Lauren Micolichek, psychology.
Cochrane: Becca Adank, business administration; Kirsten Sendelbach, horticulture.
Cumberland: Sara Behling, agricultural studies; Nicole Dittbrenner, animal science.
Durand: Ellie Brantner, animal science.
Eau Claire: Madison Bien, business administration; Nathan Lemay, agricultural business; Katherine Stremcha, communication sciences and disorders.
Eleva: Gabe Gullicksrud, agricultural studies.
Ellsworth: Harrison Cruz, English; Gage Derleth, criminology; Kallie Girdeen, social work; Madison Hemauer, psychology; Michael Koch, business administration; Jessica Lemerand, teaching English to speakers of other languages; Vanessa Nelson, social work; Whitney Owen, biology.
Elmwood: Ryan Asher, health and human performance.
Emerald: Marie Hagen, business administration.
Ettrick: Ellie Kraemer, animal science.
Fountain City: Kaleb Stoppelmoor, agricultural education.
Galesville: Annah Dobson, marketing communications; Carl Huhn, agricultural engineering technician.
Glenwood City: Marne Lewis, communication studies; Gabrielle Peterson, animal science.
Greenwood: Steven Arch, health and human performance; Kristyn Nigon, dairy science.
Hager City: Dylan Curtis, psychology.
Hammond: Tyler Anderson, elementary education; Shannon Clicquennoi, psychology; Nicholas Holm, business administration; Morgan Leen, agricultural business.
Hudson: Casie Allred, elementary education; Brandon Anderson, computer science and information systems; Brett Bye, health and human performance; Parker Dardine, criminology; Karissa Ferguson, psychology; Abigail Fett, business administration; Shawn Hagen, broad field social studies; Blake Hansen, biotechnology; Mitchell Hockbein, crop and soil science; Andrew Larson, physics; Wade Malecha, business administration; Gillian Molitor Schuh, English; Jordyn Munnike, communication sciences and disorders; Joseph Peichel, geography; Stephany Scott, business administration; Samuel Welch, business administration; Andrea Wildes, marketing communications; Alyssa Zaspel, communication sciences and disorders.
Loyal: Mikaela Krahn, animal science.
Menomonie: Josephine Bignell, animal science; Jacqueline Dieckman, animal science; Kayla Manor, elementary education; Coltra Trollan-Hiestand, criminology.
Mondovi: Rachael Hovey, elementary education.
New Auburn: Anthony Gordon, agricultural engineering.
New Richmond: Jeff Burke, business administration; Chelbie Davis, health and human performance; Connor Early, agricultural engineering; Maxwell Emerson, crop and soil science; Evan Hauser, business administration; Frank Johnson, music; Kayla Koehler, agricultural business; Kacie Larkowski, social work; Kaitlyn Lorfeld, business administration; Madeline Melby, animal science; Alexis Mulcahy, health and human performance; Kalley Neidermire, elementary education; Marcus Qualle, agricultural business; Annalee Tarras, biology; Brandon Wachter, agricultural business; Shinae Warren, business administration; Autumn Wilson, computer science and information systems.
Owen: Grace Mason, psychology.
Plum City: Lucas Niebur, agricultural studies.
Prescott: Emily Beardmore, international studies; David Eichler, health and human performance; Massimo Lonetti, business administration; Megan Pednar, elementary education; Cole Schommer, business administration; Bryanne Stites, elementary education.
Rice Lake: Emily Bitney, stage and screen arts; David Bui, computer science and information systems; Joshua Heer, dairy science; Ryan Hoang, computer science and information systems; Nicholas Pulju, data science.