The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa
Chippewa Falls: Grace Roseen, neuroscience and psychology.
Loyal: Grant Roedel, biology.
Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa
Rice Lake: Aimsley Kadlec, environmental sustainability and resilience.
UW-Whitewater
Cadott: Jacen Knoll, human resource management.
New Richmond: Holly Mullan, early childhood education.
River Falls: Anna Cernohous, marketing; Amy Dwyer, general business.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
New Richmond: Darrian Garrett, mechanical engineering.
Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa
Chippewa Falls: Kaylee Frenette, biology.
Trempealeau: Blake Thiesse, business administration.
UW-Platteville
Abbotsford: Jacob Faber, mechanical engineering.
Arcadia: Korey Diaz, software engineering; Hope Siewert, elementary education.
Beldenville: Kyle Reich, sustainability and renewable energy systems.
Eau Claire: Lukas Gobrecht, electrical engineering; Austin Martin, criminal justice; Thomas Vanderwyst, mechanical engineering.
Menomonie: Bryan Boettcher, mechanical engineering.
Neillsville: Jenna Byrne, agricultural business.
Thorp: Paige Mertens, accounting and business administration.
Whitehall: Logan Marsolek, industrial engineering.
UW-La Crosse
Abbotsford: Alyssa Underwood, psychology.
Altoona: Brooklynn Arbs, biology; Connor Kleinschmidt, archaeological studies; Christian Theyerl, finance.
Augusta: J.J. Breaker, accountancy; Teaera Fabian, biology; Kayne Korger, exercise and sport science.
Barron: Sidney Trotter, communication studies.
Black River Falls: Courtney Fanta, economics; Lauren Perry, biology; Brooke Rockouski, marketing.
Bloomer: Masen Miller, management.
Bruce: EmMary Czyscon, psychology and women’s studies.
Buffalo City: Geoffery Crawford, computer science; Abby Husser, marketing.
Cadott: Lexi Jorsch, psychology.
Cameron: Rachel Sauve, accountancy and Spanish; Carli Wanink, biology.
Chetek: Brett Gooden, computer science and mathematics.
Chippewa Falls: Joey Foster, exercise and sport science; Alex Gaier, marketing; Seth Schemenauer, accountancy; Elizabeth Titera, psychology.
Cochrane: Nicci Sendelbach, clinical laboratory science.
Colby: Franki Raatz, psychology.
Colfax: Emily Evenson, accountancy; Mackenzie Jensen, biology; Becca Lee, exercise and sport science.
Cumberland: Jordyn Anderson, psychology and sociology; Emma Kupferschmidt, therapeutic recreation.
Durand: Ely Bauer, finance.
Eau Claire: Mady Amidon, biology; Brady Anderson, political science; Megan Erickson, finance; Carissa Labarge, communication studies; Carlisle Mead, middle childhood though early adolescence education; Reece Meier, sociology; Lauren Priem, biology; Sam Stone, accountancy.
Eleva: Cullen Kortbein, biology.
Elk Mound: Emily Bartig, biology; Matthew Bruder, biology.
Fall Creek: Zachary Brown, finance.
Hammond: Sam Deno, political science; Abigail Edelman, exercise and sport science; Frank Holter, exercise and sport science; Nicholas Weber, exercise and sport science.
Hudson: Ella Bowman, communication studies; Ellen Coggio, German studies; Cole Little, biology; Colin Pruzek, computer science; Bailey Ronnestrand, French; Grant Sandberg, general studies.
Jim Falls: Mitchell Stelter, marketing.
Loyal: Jared Dieckman, exercise and sport science.
Menomonie: Evan Nold, Spanish education; Zoe Stelter, clinical laboratory science.
Merrillan: Laccen Comstock, management.
Mondovi: Clay Kees, management.
Neillsville: Adam Schmidt, marketing and management.
Nelson: Maci Luff, exercise and sport science; Signe Aspengren, archaeological studies; Shane Blackman, therapeutic recreation; McKenna Miller, biology.
Owen: Megan Funk, biology.
Prescott: Weston Bartsch, exercise and sport science; Sophia Dravis, marketing; Katelyn Miller, communication studies; Ty Sanford, psychology and economics; Mari Sommer, marketing.
Rice Lake: Hunter Holmes, clinical laboratory science; Mykal Lake, theatre arts; Annie Thurs, public administration.
River Falls: Jacqueline Balsiger, management; Mara Fredrich, accountancy; Jacob Hartmon, management and economics; Jacob O’Malley, information systems.
Somerset: Olivia Bull, archaeological studies.
Spring Valley: Hunter Charles, microbiology and biology.
Stanley: Karissa Schillinger, psychology.
Strum: Tatum Everson, management; Taylor Everson, marketing.
Trempealeau: Jasmine Kratt, theatre arts and archaeological studies; Tarran Talbot, sociology.
Wheeler: Erika Brantner, accountancy and management.
Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y.
Eau Claire: Michael Hokanson, civil engineering technology.
Hudson: Anna Bowman, electrical engineering technology.
UW-Oshkosh
Black River Falls: Ashley Rush, elementary education.
Colby: Monica Kunze, English.
Eau Claire: McKenzi Christenson-Olson, human resources management; Samantha Sarkauskas, nursing.
Ettrick: Chloe Amoth, nursing.
Galesville: Samuel Mattison, environmental engineering technology.
Osseo: Brooke Ann Freitag, bidmedical science.
Rice Lake: Timothy Torgerson, history and social science.
Stanley: Taylor Meeker, elementary education; Brianna Turner, social work.