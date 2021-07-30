The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-River Falls
River Falls: Morgan Anderson, social work; Zachary Bisson, economics and mathematics; Taylor Blaylock, health and human performance; Ann Blomberg, elementary education; Bennet Borup, accounting; Eden Brinkman, criminology; Brock Bune, business administration and economics; Lizzy Bunnell, communication sciences and disorders; Christopher Daggett, chemistry; Cassidy Day, health and human performance; Adrianna Erickson, criminology; Dannie Esterline, art; Benjamin Gabriel, computer science and information system; Henry Gage, business administration; Bailey Germain, health and human performance; Shantina Getzie, business administration; Anna Gleason, political science; Cindy Hallberg, communication sciences and disorders.
Jonathan Heiniger, computer science and information system; Haley Hetchler, social work; Haley Huppert, elementary education; Matthew Irwin, business administration and economics; Cole Jakupciak, biotechnology; Kelly Johnson, marketing communications; Peter Karavos, data science and mathematics; Kayla Kurki, elementary education; Partick Langbein, business administration and psychology; Sophie Langlois, computer science and information system; Desirae Lucht, computer science and information system; Emma Magee, animal science; Nicole Martin, dairy science; Chelsea McDonald, communication sciences and disorders; Gi Morello, computer science and information system; Madisyn Morrow, neuroscience and psychology; Isaiah Nelson, business administration.
Ben Phernetton, business administration and economics; Daniel Reinfranck, business administration; Zachery Reinke, geography; Jacob Riesgraf, biology; Jan Rozumalski, stage and screen arts; Brittany Rutzen, fine arts; Alison Salberg, elementary education; Isaiah Shipp, fine arts; Charles Singerhouse, business administration; Matthew Smith, modern language; Marcelina Swatek, criminology; Samuel Todd, biology; Adam Umlor, health and human performance; Taylor Voss, criminology and sociology; Claude-Auren Walker, English; Andrew Yelken, data science; Riley Zyduck, communication studies and marketing communications.
Roberts: Charles Dykes, psychology.
Somerset: Susan Fohrenkamm, computer science and information system; Hunter Groth, biology; Travis Koester, accounting; Max Moses, computer science and information system; Michelle Schmitt, food science and technology; Callie Willie, dairy science.
Spring Valley: Grace Anderson, agricultural education; Holly Anderson, animal science.
Stanley: Alexander Lisiecki, health and human performance.
Strum: Shane Larson, business administration; Maiya McSorley, psychology; Greta Monson, agricultural education.
Trempealeau: Ty Stephan, agricultural business.
Wheeler: Madysn Riek, animal science.
Withee: Whitney Baehr, elementary education.
Woodville: Kelsey Pedersen, animal science; Alissa Schmidt, conservation and environmental planning.
UW-Whitewater
Altoona: Thomas Hamilton, psychology.
Cadott: Alex Schneider, general business.
Cameron: Riley Bartsch, history.
Chetek: James Paradise, marketing.
Colfax: Allison Kenefick.
Glenwood City: Alyssa Jones, biology.
Neillsville: Rebecca Anason, accounting.
River Falls: Lucas Rock, communication.
Turtle Lake: Joshua Koehler, accounting.
University of Minnesota-Morris
Hudson: Cassandra Schultz, computer science.
UW-Platteville
Arcadia: Logan Pronschinske, mechanical engineering.
Augusta: Kaitlin Nelson, criminal justice.
Baldwin: Mitchell Knegendorf, environmental engineering.
Chippewa Falls: Garrett Haller, civil engineering; Taylor Hedrington, criminal justice/psychology and Spanish; Grayson Knowlton, construction management; Tyler Mason, electrical engineering.
Eau Claire: Blake Howe, electrical engineering; Eric Schreiter, engineering physics.
Fairchild: Timothy Kunshier, environmental engineering.
Fall Creek: Violet Eigner, industrial engineering.
Galesville: Allison Hunter, soil and crop science.
Greenwood: Decker Lindner, mechanical engineering.
Hammond: Katheryn Holter, biology.
Hudson: Megan Langfeldt, biology/forensic investigation.
Loyal: Chase Grambsch, industrial technology management.
Menomonie: Sophie Richardson, criminal justice.
Osseo: Robert Schwoch, civil engineering.
Pepin: Hanna Peters, civil engineering.
Prescott: Kaitlyn Timmins, biology/forensic investigation.
Rice Lake: Alex Pederson, mechanical engineering.
Stanley: Ariel Jacobson, biology.
Thorp: Ryan Thidemann, mechanical engineering.