The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa
Black River Falls: Karli Rickert, criminology, law and justice.
Blair: Hilde Everson, human physiology.
Ettrick: Holland Kuchel, biomedical engineering.
Fountain City: Mari Crowley, speech and hearing science.
Hudson: Susanna Metcalf, psychology.
Menomonie: Suzanne Mason, neuroscience.
Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Ill.
Augusta: Jackson Goings, theatre arts-acting.
Marquette University, Milwaukee
Eau Claire: Emily Haag, biomedical engineering in biomechanics; Ellie Larson, interdisciplinary international affairs; Adam Webb, accounting; Justin Zwiefelhofer, civil engineering.
Mondovi: Kendra Gilreath, biomedical sciences.
New Richmond: Emma Borgstrom, marketing.
Rice Lake: Henry Hodkiewicz, operations and supply chain management.
River Falls: Zachary Hadzima, mechanical engineering.
Spring Valley: Tyler Leach, finance.
Carthage College, Kenosha
Fountain City: Katie Wachowiak, management and marketing.
New Richmond: Sydney Ames, English; Kalley Ladwig, nursing.
Northland College, Ashland
Cumberland: Gavin Fountaine, natural resources-ecological restoration.
Hudson: Alaina Kuhlman, sustainable community development.
Wilson: Simone Webinger, natural resources-fisheries and wildlife ecology and biology.
University of Minnesota-Morris
Chippewa Falls: Jade Rathbun, French and political science.
State University of New York-Canton
Ellsworth: Shanelle Borth, general studies.
