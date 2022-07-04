The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa

Black River Falls: Karli Rickert, criminology, law and justice.

Blair: Hilde Everson, human physiology.

Ettrick: Holland Kuchel, biomedical engineering.

Fountain City: Mari Crowley, speech and hearing science.

Hudson: Susanna Metcalf, psychology.

Menomonie: Suzanne Mason, neuroscience.

Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Ill.

Augusta: Jackson Goings, theatre arts-acting.

Marquette University, Milwaukee

Eau Claire: Emily Haag, biomedical engineering in biomechanics; Ellie Larson, interdisciplinary international affairs; Adam Webb, accounting; Justin Zwiefelhofer, civil engineering.

Mondovi: Kendra Gilreath, biomedical sciences.

New Richmond: Emma Borgstrom, marketing.

Rice Lake: Henry Hodkiewicz, operations and supply chain management.

River Falls: Zachary Hadzima, mechanical engineering.

Spring Valley: Tyler Leach, finance.

Carthage College, Kenosha

Fountain City: Katie Wachowiak, management and marketing.

New Richmond: Sydney Ames, English; Kalley Ladwig, nursing.

Northland College, Ashland

Cumberland: Gavin Fountaine, natural resources-ecological restoration.

Hudson: Alaina Kuhlman, sustainable community development.

Wilson: Simone Webinger, natural resources-fisheries and wildlife ecology and biology.

University of Minnesota-Morris

Chippewa Falls: Jade Rathbun, French and political science.

State University of New York-Canton

Ellsworth: Shanelle Borth, general studies.

