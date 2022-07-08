The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minn.

Chippewa Falls: Arianna Dibble, nursing.

Ellsworth: Matthew Stacey, criminal justice.

Galesville: Nicholas Wagner, individualized studies.

Glenwood City: Taylor McDaniel, nursing.

Mondovi: Jensine Montreuil, social work.

New Auburn: Colton Casselman, social studies.

New Richmond: Noah Boyd, aquatic biology; Amber Lent, nursing.

Woodville: Kalley Bazille, wildlife biology.

North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.

Eau Claire: Kaija Rizzo, industrial engineering and management; Brooke Rothamer, biological sciences education.

Ellsworth: Anna Olson, nursing.

Glenwood City: Isabelle Hudson, radiologic sciences.

Hudson: Rylan Delong, sport management; Alexander McNamara, apparel, retail merchandising and design.

New Richmond: Sophia Pena, sport management.

Prescott: Peter Brookshaw, business administration; Caelan Miller, mechanical engineering.

Somerset: Anna Rybacki, architecture.

South Dakota State University, Brookings, S.D.

Elk Mound: Aric Jensen.

New Richmond: Sarah Voytilla, Rebecca Thon.

Shenandoah University, Winchester, Va.

Eau Claire: Camden Tolar, English.

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.

Baldwin: Shelby Hendrix, hospitality and tourism.

Elmwood: Katherine Todd, psychology.

Ladysmith: Whitney Hanson, psychology.

Nelson: Ryan Mikelson, mass communications.

New Auburn: Alexy Dresel, biomedical sciences.

Wichita State University, Wichita, Kan.

Boyceville: Rian Corr, aerospace engineering.

