The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minn.
Chippewa Falls: Arianna Dibble, nursing.
Ellsworth: Matthew Stacey, criminal justice.
Galesville: Nicholas Wagner, individualized studies.
Glenwood City: Taylor McDaniel, nursing.
Mondovi: Jensine Montreuil, social work.
New Auburn: Colton Casselman, social studies.
New Richmond: Noah Boyd, aquatic biology; Amber Lent, nursing.
Woodville: Kalley Bazille, wildlife biology.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D.
Eau Claire: Kaija Rizzo, industrial engineering and management; Brooke Rothamer, biological sciences education.
Ellsworth: Anna Olson, nursing.
Glenwood City: Isabelle Hudson, radiologic sciences.
Hudson: Rylan Delong, sport management; Alexander McNamara, apparel, retail merchandising and design.
New Richmond: Sophia Pena, sport management.
Prescott: Peter Brookshaw, business administration; Caelan Miller, mechanical engineering.
Somerset: Anna Rybacki, architecture.
South Dakota State University, Brookings, S.D.
Elk Mound: Aric Jensen.
New Richmond: Sarah Voytilla, Rebecca Thon.
Shenandoah University, Winchester, Va.
Eau Claire: Camden Tolar, English.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.
Baldwin: Shelby Hendrix, hospitality and tourism.
Elmwood: Katherine Todd, psychology.
Ladysmith: Whitney Hanson, psychology.
Nelson: Ryan Mikelson, mass communications.
New Auburn: Alexy Dresel, biomedical sciences.
Wichita State University, Wichita, Kan.
Boyceville: Rian Corr, aerospace engineering.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.