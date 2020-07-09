The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

Iowa State University, Ames Iowa

Hudson: Renee Dau, event management; Samantha Koehler, marketing; Andrew Midby, criminal justice studies; Alexander Motu, marketing.

New Richmond: Cole Kramer, hospitality management.

River Falls: Lexy Getschel, kinesiology and health.

Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Ill.

Eau Claire: Jeremy Simonson, operations and information management.

UW-Stout

Abbotsford: Nathalie Bonilla, psychology.

Alma: Kaydence Ruff, early childhood education.

Altoona: Nikki Ruf, computer network and information technology; Tyler Weltzin, computer and electrical engineering; Benjamin Wislinsky, mechanical engineering.

Arcadia: Michael Sonsalla, construction.

Augusta: Madalaine McConville, applied social science.

Baldwin: Lisa Veenendall, management.

Barron: Amy Guibord, special education; Mohamed Sharif, information and communication technology.

Black River Falls: Kristen Emery, human development and family studies; Jennifer Malchow, business administration.

Bloomer: Brenda Seibel, human development and family studies; Tyler Stoll, graphic communications.

Boyceville: Marki Lagerstrom, early childhood education; Shyanne Marlett, vocational rehabilitation.

Bruce: Brennan Checkalski, professional communication and emerging media; Mitchell Staniszewski, industrial design.

Cadott: Cole Yohnk, engineering technology.

Cameron: Abby Fjelstad, business administration.

Chippewa Falls: Cozy Dumas, computer science; Briana Hunt, vocational rehabilitation; Thomas Hutson, manufacturing engineering; Carl Krumenauer, engineering technology; Edward Martin, vocational rehabilitation; Brock Normand, entertainment design; Makaya Ruhe, art education.

Colfax: Laura Elmer, human development and family studies; Belinda Mercer, human development and family studies; Zachary Meyer, manufacturing engineering.

Cornell: Brett Clark, information and communication technology; Jacob Hillebrand, computer and electrical engineering.

Cumberland: Brandt Peterson, science education.

Downing: Natasha Rassbach, early childhood education.

Durand: Hunter Adler, mechanical engineering.

Eau Claire: Matt Campbell, business administration; Dylan Christopherson, computer and electrical engineering; Ryan Clark, mechanical engineering; Cole Gonyea, digital marketing technology; Ian Gorman, computer science; Natalie Hackel, business administration; Brittney Hakes, management; Carla Haley, art education; Michaelle James, dietetics; Samuel Johnson, business administration; Paul Juran, mechanical engineering.

