The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Iowa State University, Ames Iowa
Hudson: Renee Dau, event management; Samantha Koehler, marketing; Andrew Midby, criminal justice studies; Alexander Motu, marketing.
New Richmond: Cole Kramer, hospitality management.
River Falls: Lexy Getschel, kinesiology and health.
Northern Illinois University, DeKalb, Ill.
Eau Claire: Jeremy Simonson, operations and information management.
UW-Stout
Abbotsford: Nathalie Bonilla, psychology.
Alma: Kaydence Ruff, early childhood education.
Altoona: Nikki Ruf, computer network and information technology; Tyler Weltzin, computer and electrical engineering; Benjamin Wislinsky, mechanical engineering.
Arcadia: Michael Sonsalla, construction.
Augusta: Madalaine McConville, applied social science.
Baldwin: Lisa Veenendall, management.
Barron: Amy Guibord, special education; Mohamed Sharif, information and communication technology.
Black River Falls: Kristen Emery, human development and family studies; Jennifer Malchow, business administration.
Bloomer: Brenda Seibel, human development and family studies; Tyler Stoll, graphic communications.
Boyceville: Marki Lagerstrom, early childhood education; Shyanne Marlett, vocational rehabilitation.
Bruce: Brennan Checkalski, professional communication and emerging media; Mitchell Staniszewski, industrial design.
Cadott: Cole Yohnk, engineering technology.
Cameron: Abby Fjelstad, business administration.
Chippewa Falls: Cozy Dumas, computer science; Briana Hunt, vocational rehabilitation; Thomas Hutson, manufacturing engineering; Carl Krumenauer, engineering technology; Edward Martin, vocational rehabilitation; Brock Normand, entertainment design; Makaya Ruhe, art education.
Colfax: Laura Elmer, human development and family studies; Belinda Mercer, human development and family studies; Zachary Meyer, manufacturing engineering.
Cornell: Brett Clark, information and communication technology; Jacob Hillebrand, computer and electrical engineering.
Cumberland: Brandt Peterson, science education.
Downing: Natasha Rassbach, early childhood education.
Durand: Hunter Adler, mechanical engineering.
Eau Claire: Matt Campbell, business administration; Dylan Christopherson, computer and electrical engineering; Ryan Clark, mechanical engineering; Cole Gonyea, digital marketing technology; Ian Gorman, computer science; Natalie Hackel, business administration; Brittney Hakes, management; Carla Haley, art education; Michaelle James, dietetics; Samuel Johnson, business administration; Paul Juran, mechanical engineering.