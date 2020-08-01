The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-River Falls
Mondovi: Rachael Hovey, elementary education.
New Auburn: Anthony Gordon, agricultural engineering.
New Richmond: Jeff Burke, business administration; Chelbie Davis, health and human performance; Connor Early, agricultural engineering; Maxwell Emerson, crop and soil science; Evan Hauser, business administration; Frank Johnson, music; Kayla Koehler, agricultural business; Kacie Larkowski, social work; Kaitlyn Lorfeld, business administration; Madeline Melby, animal science; Alexis Mulcahy, health and human performance; Kalley Neidermire, elementary education; Marcus Qualle, agricultural business; Annalee Tarras, biology; Brandon Wachter, agricultural business; Shinae Warren, business administration; Autumn Wilson, computer science and information systems.
Owen: Grace Mason, psychology.
Plum City: Lucas Niebur, agricultural studies.
Prescott: Emily Beardmore, international studies; David Eichler, health and human performance; Massimo Lonetti, business administration; Megan Pednar, elementary education; Cole Schommer, business administration; Bryanne Stites, elementary education.
Rice Lake: Emily Bitney, stage and screen arts; David Bui, computer science and information systems; Joshua Heer, dairy science; Ryan Hoang, computer science and information systems; Nicholas Pulju, data science.
River Falls: Ryan Bailey, agricultural business; Devon Burris, psychology; Emily Clarkson, biology; Rebekah Dafoe, elementary education; Alicia Davila, art; Alyssa Decorah, animal science; Nathaniel Dodge, geology; Danielle Durand, animal science; Stacey Ebert, art education; Alexis Elgin, animal science; Bradly Feyereisen, conservation and environmental planning; Barrett Fitzpatrick, economics; MaKayla Ford, biology; Tyler Franklin, stage and screen arts; Bryce Fuchs, computer science and information systems; Cassandre Grape, English; Jordan Gretzlock, horticulture; Fernanda Guaman, business administration; Tyrrell Halvorson, biology; Kyle Hilger, crop and soil science; Amanda Houghton, business administration; Freedom Hunt, broad field social studies.
LaNelle Johnson, business administration; Adam Kasper, computer science and information systems; Briana Kiesler, elementary education; Sarah Kietzman, psychology; Jana Knudsen, psychology; Olivia Lambert, fine arts; Nathan Langford, accounting; Rowan Langford, computer science and information systems; Chad Lenser, computer science and information systems; Donovan Linder, computer science and information systems; Kierra Maillette, fine arts; Annika McPherson, marketing communications; Alec Meyersburg, political science; Kaitlyn Montagne, animal science; Emily Mueller, elementary education; Chris Munoko, computer science and information systems; Jens Myklebust, computer science and information systems; Mackenzie Newkirk, music.
Samantha North, animal science; Rachel Paulus, marketing communications; Travis Pechacek, geography; Brittany Polzin, geography; Kyle Punt, music; Amanda Rand, biology; Tate Schlichting, political science; Cordell Schrank, chemistry; Kallie Schuchard, biology; Megan Schuldt, communication studies; Deep Shah, neuroscience; Mickey Shay, sustainable management; Alexis Shields, English; Molly Shippy, psychology; Vincent Simone, political science; Stephen Slivicki, geology; Rebecca Smith, marketing communications; Carl Snyder, crop and soil science.
Tyler Stanley, geography; Nathan Storck, business administration; August Swenson, animal science; Alexa Walczak, biology; Lily Weiser, marketing communications; Grace Wojciechowski, social work; Madison Young, marketing communications.
Roberts: Megan Feyereisen, elementary education; Cody Gostovich, business administration; Nathaniel Madlung, political science; Carl Meeker, environmental science.
Somerset: Brianna Grahovac, psychology; Alan Hehr, biology; Alyssa Kelly, health and human performance; Jacob Link, business administration; Brandon Mondor, health and human performance; Abigail Rice, teaching English to speakers of other languages.
Spring Valley: Collin Huebel, biology; Ashley Meland, elementary education.
Strum: Grace Hallis, elementary education.
Thorp: Vanessa Nicpon, agricultural education.
Whitehall: Dakota Waletzko, agricultural business.
Wilson: James Buttles, animal science; Christina Schwab, accounting.
Woodville: Selena Neidermyer, biology.
College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph, Minn.
Eau Claire: Lauren Clark, biochemistry.
Carthage College, Kenosha
Eau Claire: Gabrielle Schmitt.
Loyal: Jacob Simar.
UW-Whitewater
Augusta: McKayla Streit, chemistry.
Black River Falls: Alisanne Dunneisen, communication sciences and disorders.
Cameron: Zachary Garner, computer science.
Chippewa Falls: Daniel Flanagan, biology.
Eau Claire: Emily Hayden, marketing.
Hager City: Taylor O’Neil, computer science.
Menomonie: Rachal Anderson, supply chain and operations management; Angelika Catlin, journalism.
Weyerhaeuser: Elian Hartmann, chemistry.
UW-Platteville
Arcadia: Kyle Boos, mechanical engineering; James Werlein, broad field science.
Black River Falls: Haley Beams, criminal justice; Erik Markhardt, environmental engineering.
Chippewa Falls: Jared Armstrong, civil engineering; Ryan Dick, mechanical engineering; Wyatt Hubin, mechanical engineering; Jonathan Skora, mechanical engineering.
Cochrane: Christopher Hund, mechanical engineering.
Durand: Amanda Wegner, accounting and business administration.
Eau Claire: Alexander Hollister, civil engineering; Benjamin Mack, civil engineering.
Galesville: Colton Lysaker, biology.
Greenwood: Derek Nielsen, dairy science.
Hixton: Tonie Johnson, industrial engineering.
Hudson: Christopher Moore, civil engineering; Taylor Thill, biology.
Independence: Matthew Boland, engineering physics.
Ladysmith: Anthony Lichwa, civil engineering.
Nelson: Kennedy Harms, individually contracted major.
Pigeon Falls: Payton Slaby, industrial technology management.
Plum City: Christopher Kober, criminal justice.
Rice Lake: Amanda Stuart, criminal justice.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.
Colfax: Chyann Erickson, environmental studies; Nicole Nierenhausen, communication studies and disorders.
Eau Claire: Lauren Glassbrenner, communication studies.
Loyal: Kaylee Meyer, elective studies.
Menomonie: AnnMarie White, marketing.
Woodville: Hailey Krebsbach, radiologic technology.
Knox College, Galesburg, Ill.
Abbotsford: Garrett Rau, educational studies-secondary and chemistry.
Bethel University, St. Paul
Baldwin: Abigail Hanson, missional ministries.
Cameron: Janet Gonzalez, nursing.
Hudson: Callie Thielke, neuroscience; Madeline Van Ness, social work.
New Richmond: Emma Gaede, social work.
River Falls: Elena Glynn, nursing.
UW-Eau Claire
Abbotsford: Krista Kolar, mathematics; Zoe Kremsreiter, environmental public health.
Alma Center: Alexxis Brandt, marketing; Sophia Grupe, biology.
Altoona: Madeline Behling, English; Hannah Brian, biology; Heather Johnson, business finance; Matthew Lehnen, physics; Jacqualine Stanscheit, mathematics; Alyssa Wozniak, nursing.
Arcadia: Jacob Slaby, management.
Augusta: Abby Randall, art.
Baldwin: Hannah Addyman, management; Madeline Bishop, special education; Natalie Brock, geology; Emma Carlson, communication; Hannah Evenson, special education; Brock Orton, business finance; Stone Parizek, computer science; Anna Perry nursing; Hanna Zevenbergen, health care administration.
Barron: Bailey Turgeson, neuroscience.
Black River Falls: Morgan Kohls, management; Hannah Shankey, health care administration.
Blair: Hannah Borreson, computer science; Jennifer Lambright, kinesiology; Tiana Marthaler, history; August McBain, computer science.
Bloomer: McKenna Koehler, criminal justice and psychology; Joseph Krause, music.
Boyceville: Katelyn Kegen, health care administration.
Boyd: Devin Engel, biology; Alexis Schuebel, political science.
Bruce: Walker Golubiff, management.
Buffalo City: Halie Cowell, psychology.
Cadott: Luke Bell, computer science; Christina Bichner, social work; Alexis Munroe, management; Courtney Pederson, English; Jacob Schepp, chemistry; Brittany Vitense, psychology.
Cameron: Sydni Frolik, business administration; Emily Jaeger, communication sciences and disorders; Rachel Pickle, applied arts and sciences.
Chetek: Eric Beckman, computer science; Kelly Ferris, business finance; Taitelynn Haas, accounting and economics; Aaron Miller, elementary education; Katelyn Ziarnik, psychology.
Chippewa Falls: Gretchen Arneson, liberal studies; Jared Blaeser, social studies; Nathalie Burmesiter, nursing; Tessa Dachel, management; Kaitlyn Forner, art; Tyler Herrmann, computer science, Nicole Johnson, music; Emily Kassera, English; Alexandria Ludington, psychology; Ezra Michael, business administration; Logan Murphy, management; Elijah Mutter-Schulz, marketing; Brooke Nowak, accounting and business finance; Elizabeth Peterson, history; Derek Powers, social work; Benjamin Retzlaff, integrated strategic communication; Megan Ritzinger, social work; Caitlyn Sandeen, nursing; Brianna Schaller, art; Jordan Schwoerer, criminal justice; Hannah Sedlacek, psychology; Jake Sperry, criminal justice; Izabel Steinmetz, biology and mathematics.
Kahlan Strop, special education; Jiarong, international business; Justin Todd, biology; Chelsea Vue, English; Alyssa Walker, social work.
Cochrane: Dylan Wolfe, information systems.
Colby: Hannah Gurtner, nursing; Jordyn Halopka, exercise science; Jenna Jicinsky, kinesiology; Adrian Lynn, management.
Cumberland: Kallista Relford, English.
Dallas: Logan Seymour, social studies; Ethan Weaver, marketing.
Durand: Taylor Schneider, integrated strategic communication; Benjamin Weber, marketing.