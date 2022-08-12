The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
Independence: Alec Wozney, biochemistry/molecular biology.
Ladysmith: Benjamin Egle, criminal justice; Cece Emmons, English; Taylor Nelson, elementary education.
Loyal: Edrea Kubista, accounting and Spanish.
Maiden Rock: Rebekah Henn, nursing.
Menomonie: Noelle Grambo, art; Brittany Harp, art; Elle Hemauer, marketing; Chloe Jacobsen, nursing; Cassidy Michels, biology;
Merrillan: Andrea Peterson, psychology.
Mondovi: Devon Johnson, integrated strategic communication; Alexandra Kummer, health care administration; Paige Marsh, communication sciences and disorders; Madeline Palubicki, geology; Haley Poeschel, communication sciences and disorders.
Neillsville: Jacob Ollech, accounting and business finance.
New Auburn: Dylan North, kinesiology; Penelope Robinson, special education.
New Richmond: Lorin Bauer, nursing; Cole Birch, biochemistry/molecular biology; Ella Castro, integrated strategic communication; Mengcha Moua, English; Isabelle Parnell, English; Adam Schoepke, accounting and business finance; Kayla Swiggum, accounting and business finance.
Osseo: Priyankkumar Patel, business finance; Tristan Shuttleworth, economics.
Owen: Preston Shelton, elementary education.
Prairie Farm: Jhimil Anderson, business finance.
Prescott: Katherine Fraser, communication sciences and disorders; Jada Panzer, criminal justice; Dylan Rieken, marketing; Trent Rowan, computer science; Alayna Seleski, psychology; Nicholas Simon, marketing; Ethan Tulip, environmental public health.
Rice Lake: Allison Buchli, art; Sawyer Denison, English; Alex Drost, public health; Victoria Drost, marketing; Brandon Hover, marketing; Zachary Jacobson, marketing; Abigail Johnson, business administration and journalism; Bethany Johnson, biology and Spanish; Caleb King, biology; Hunter Koltunski, chemistry; Calli McCullough, communication sciences and disorders; Brianna Miller, accounting; Laura Schroeder, communication; Christopher Schwarz, social studies; Evan Tillung, marketing.
River Falls: Aaron Baillargeon, business finance; Jesse Cudd, business finance; Austen Hakes, exercise science; Annika Kornmann, communication sciences and disorders; Greta Schneckenberger, management; Madeline Schurman, political science; Mackenna Welke, accounting and business finance.
Roberts: Brittani Hunter, psychology; Audra Scott, nursing.
Somerset: Kendall isaacson, accounting and management; Maxwell Stodola, health care administration.
Stockholm: Margaret Prokosch, communication sciences and disorders; Destiny Richardson, psychology.
Taylor: Kaitlyn Hanson, nursing.
Thorp: Abigail Mathison, elementary education; Aeysha Paskert, health care administration.
Turtle Lake: Kelcy Coleman, psychology.
Northern Michigan University, Marquette, Mich.
Eau Claire: Samantha Wackwitz, clinical laboratory science.
Spring Valley: Tessa Cipriano, mathematics/elementary education.
UW-Madison
Alma Center: Kendall Casper, economics and political science; Abigail Spaulding, biochemistry.
Altoona: Emma Hoff, nursing; Ryan Holdsworth, mechanical engineering.
Arcadia: Cassandra Berg, marketing; Nicole Madden, finance, investment and banking; Alexis Schank, biology and life sciences communication; Greg Whalen, geography.
Baldwin: Lillian Kobs, classical humanities, history and Italian; Madlen Kobs, conservation biology and geography.
Barron: Abdi Jama, neurobiology and psychology.
Black River Falls: Jenna Briggs, communication arts; Kim Leadholm, journalism.
Bloomer: Samuel Lanzer, economics and political science.
Cadott: Rachel Manier, accounting;
Chippewa Falls: Megan Baier, biomedical engineering; Hazel Behling, legal stidies and political science; Eric Benson, civil engineering; Isaac Colbert, computer engineering; Kyra Coubal, accounting; Wyatt Eiden, chemistry; Sabrina Greener, computer engineering; Hannah Miller, biology; Justin Renaud, pharmaceutical sciences; Damien Short, communication arts and psychology.
Colby: Madelyn Kaiser, special education.
Colfax: Nathaniel Frank, sociology; Samuel Hossain, computer sciences, mathematics and statistics.
Conrath: Andrew Fijalkiewicz, legal studies.
Eau Claire: Mark Adams, conservation biology and environmental studies; Sierra Auleta, biology; Delaney Bignell, psychology; Alison Bowe, biological systems engineering; Kailee Brown, nursing; Liam Copa, communication arts; Kenzie Hoff, classical humanities; Luna Johnson, biology; Owen Jolley, cartography and geographic information systems and geology and geophysics; Brady Kays, communication arts; Emma Kowieski, nursing; Jocelyn Lam, conservation biology and environmental sciences; Jacob Lippert, personal finance; Mickie Lor, finance, investment and banking, and risk management and insurance; Cooper Lyons, conservation biology and environmental sciences; Draeson Marcoux, biomedical engineering; Aaron Martin, wildlife ecology; Annika Nerbovig, psychology.
Abby Opsal, pharmaceutical sciences; Jack Pawlak, actuarial science, finance, investment and banking, and risk management and insurance; Zachary Ruder, actuarial science, finance, investment and banking, and risk management and insurance; Travis Sorenson, biochemistry; Jadyn Syverson, accounting; Alina Xiong, marketing; Lee Yang, human development and family studies.
Eleva: Allison Olson, marketing; Paige Trivedi, nutritional sciences.
Elk Mound: Bo Gilbert, art education; Dylan Simington, biochemistry.
Ellsworth: Sydney Albarado, nutritional sciences; Margaret Harrington, nursing; Morgan Kummer, health promotion and health equity.
Emerald: Elizabeth Wink, legal studies and neurobiology.
Ettrick: Abigail Omernick, communication arts and English; Madison Schmidt, elementary education.
Galesville: Cole Johnson, materials science and engineering.
Greenwood: Alec Brenner, anthropology and neurobiology; Tiara Wuethrich, landscape architecture.
Haugen: Cole Stodola, biochemistry.
Hixton: Olivia Hefty, communication arts.
Hudson: Matthew Baker, engineering mechanics; Julia Bennett, computer engineering; Sarah Cable, biology and psychology; Annabella Castiglione, biochemistry; Sarah Czupryna, neurobiology; Kristin Fischer, environmental sciences and soil science; Alexa Franck, communication arts; Kiley Gustafson, marketing and supply chain management; Connor Hess, chemical engineering; Annika Ide, art; Andrew Kendhammer, neurobiology; Benjamin Landry, biochemistry, neurobiology and psychology; Lauren O’Neill, communication sciences and disorders; Stella Ullom, biochemistry; Lauren Van Bortel, communication arts; Kiera Wood, textiles and fashion design.
Jim Falls: Mitchell Haglund, mechanical engineering.
Ladysmith: Catherine Cleveland, actuarial science and risk management and insurance; Anna Taylor, history and political science.
Menomonie: Brent Evan, biology and chemistry; Kaylynn Imsande, biology.
Merrillan: Jake Ramos, philosophy.
Mondovi: Marc Kluge, civil engineering; Zach Kluge, mechanical engineering; Dakota Roettger, management and human resources and marketing.
New Richmond: John Earley, journalism; Ben Karno, landscape and urban studies.
Osseo: Payton Bertrang, biochemistry.
Pepin: Rachel Seifert, human development and family studies.
Rice Lake: Austin Ellis, management and human resources.
Ridgeland: Austin Chermack, computer sciences.
River Falls: Lindsey Cardell, journalism; Keiko Engel, social work; Kevin Karras, mechanical engineering; Jaclyn Keilen, computer sciences; Evelyn Okal, biochemistry; Claire Young, civil engineering.
Roberts: Jessica Kinney, health promotion and health equity.
Spring Valley: Nathan Hannack, chemistry; Anders Lantz, agricultural business management.
Stanley: Kathleen McLoone, anthropology.
Thorp: Kasey Moskiewicz, biology.
Trempealeau: Benjamin Behan, geography and history; Carlie Hubbard, human development and family studies; Nathan Riehle, food science.
Turtle Lake: Athena Hiemstra, biology.
Whitehall: Thea Bergerson, landscape architecture.
St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn.
Hudson: Alexander Lien.
Menomonie: Madeline Sorenson.
New Richmond: Burke Meader, Emily Noye.
River Falls: Matthew Myers.
Somerset: Emma Kielsa.
Stanley: Ella Koenig.