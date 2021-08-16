The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Eau Claire

River Falls: Joseph Black, marketing; Nathan Czech, music; Ashley Kiesler, biochemistry/molecular biology; Matthew Kramolis, business finance; Alexandra Laehn, nursing; Ryan Meyer, physics; Jessica Pacheco, social studies; Jaime Peterson, criminal justice; Hannah Schneckenberger, business finance; Roman Somogy, biology.

Roberts: Gabrielle Henry, special education; Greta Nyhus, computer science; Sarah Phillips, management.

Somerset: Lucinda Hobbs, nursing and Spanish.

Spring Valley: Zachary Boisen, marketing.

Stanley: Saylor Lechleitner, psychology.

Strum: Jennifer Booth, Spanish; Jedediah Lorenz, geography.

Taylor: Austin Elvaker, elementary education; Maria Moldenhauer, criminal justice.

Thorp: Ashley Gillett, psychology.

Turtle Lake: Cassidy Fredrick, criminal justice; Kailey Teich, mathematics.

Whitehall: Aaron Decker, geography; Grace Halama, biology; LeAnn Ring, social work.

Woodville: Jessica Johnson, nursing.

UW-Stevens Point

Abbotsford: Kelly Ortega, biology; Trenton Underwood, history-teaching.

Altoona: Koby Gutsch, forestry-urban and community.

Black River Falls: Shannon O’Fallon, forestry-ecosystem management.

Bloomer: Taylor Anderson, interior architecture; Hailey Jarr, dietetics.

Bruce: Karlie Antczak, elementary education and special education.

Cameron: Shayla Schwingle, biochemistry.

Chippewa Falls: Eric Bromeisl, health science-pre-physical therapy; Ty Pitt-Swanson, management.

Colby: Abbigail Ewert, wildlife ecology and management.

Durand: Janessa Bauer, clinical lab science-medical technology.

Eau Claire: Dianna Broas, international studies-European and Russian studies and history; AUtumn Czerniejewski, English-literature; Mason Gibbons, forestry-urban and community forestry; Larkin Hoepner, fish and water resources-hydrology.

Elk Mound: Kendra Potter, wildlife ecology and management and biology.

Glen Flora: Paige Schonfelder, nursing.

Glenwood City: Makenzi Gehrman, sociology and social work.

Greenwood: Marnie Schecklman, communication sciences and disorders.

Hudson: Rachael Wakevield, art-graphic design.

Ladysmith: Casey Kroening, wildlife ecology and management.

Loyal: Morgan Reinwand, management and accounting; Brittany Schwark, accounting.

Menomonie: Seth Mahoney, music performance-wind instrument and music education-instrumental; Dallas Olson, dietetics; Ellen Peterson, wildlife ecology and management.

Mondovi: Damontae Dewitt, biology.

Nelson: Marianna Loock, dance.

Prescott: Mason Koller, wildlife ecology and management.

Ridgeland: Jordan Siebert, fisheries and aquatic sciences.

Somerset: Megan Peterson, early childhood education.

Whitehall: Jenna Gajewski, business administration and interior architecture.

Withee: Steven Krueger, forestry-management.

UW-La Crosse

Abbotsford: Sadie Gunderson, therapeutic recreation.

Altoona: Alejandro Rowe, accountancy.

Arcadia: Ireland Andre, psychology; Sophie Waters, sociology.

Augusta: Alexa Stensen, finance.

Baldwin: Nicole Lavelle, archaeological studies.

Barron: Sara Gonske, biochemistry.

Black River Falls: Ashley Kniess, biology; Erin Roou, biology.

Blair: Brandon Simmons biology; Rita Wagner, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Bloomer: Eli Olson, finance.

Bruce: Jordyn Stearns, marketing.

Buffalo City: Sarah Conley, art.

Cameron: Taylor Weis, communication studies.

Chetek: Haley Castle, biology.

Chippewa Falls: Brianna Buhrow, management and marketing; Madison Clark, public health and community health education; Koehler Gerlach, communication studies; Abby Runge, statistics.

Cumberland: Lexie Friess, communication studies; Taylor Olsen, biology.

Eau Claire: William Brahan, management; Nate Bronstad, biology; Jordyn Ivey, psychology; Sam Jochimsen, management; Zachary Johnson, finance; Hailey Looker, psychology; Kylee Lunderville, psychology; Steve Luther, biology; Riley Sarkauskas, general studies; Noah Schober, general studies; Nicole Winger, biology.

Eleva: Jalen Clark, sociology.

Elk Mound: Emily Ausman, therapeutic recreation; Jonah Bauer, computer science.

Ettrick: Morgan Baardseth, psychology.

Fall Creek: Whitney Folkers, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Fountain City: Tori Barnhart, biology; Jordan Kaczorowski, physics; Eric Sand, general studies.

Galesville: Jayne Edlin, exercise and sport science; Drew Lysaker, biology; Hannah Stenberg, early childhood through middle childhood education.

Greenwood: McKayla Nigon, therapeutic recreation.

Hammond: Alexis Withuski, psychology.

Houlton: Adam Kaye, English; Jordan Potting, marketing.

Hudson: Reneah Arndt, communication studies; Rebecca Breyer, biology; Katelyn Ellstrom, biology; Lucy Fashingbauer, exercise and sport science; Brooke Flanders Johnson, psychology; Andrew Osterhues, finance; Madeline Roth, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Mitchell Swanson, management; Gabriel Veldboom, computer science; Joshua Weseli, mathematics and chemistry; Matia Zins, biochemistry.

Independence: Gina Gamroth, therapeutic recreation; Christopher Warner, international business.

Ladysmith: Hannah Abbiehl, therapeutic recreation.

Melrose: Mackenzie Steinfadt, marketing.

Menomonie: Braden Busch, computer science; Ellison Kerg, marketing; Becca Nelson, marketing; Lexie Weghorn, physics; Jacky Yang, English.

Mondovi: Tessa Brantner, psychology; Daniel Gruber, computer science.

Neillsville: Kayla Lis, exercise and sport science.

New Richmond: Madi Storie, psychology.

Osseo: Jarod Boyer, biology; Fern Hall, accountancy.

River Falls: Maddie Bond, psychology; Samuel Burns, accountancy and finance; Abby Koehn, managment; Luke Murphy, accountancy and finance; Ella Smith, early childhood through middle childhood education.

Somerset: Rayna Sauers, psychology.

Spring Valley: Katy Schreiber, exercise and sport science.

Stanley: Carley Chwala, history.

Trempealeau: Shyanne Herman, biology; Sophie Schoonover, communication studies.

Willard: Morgan Hauge, exercise and sport science.

Withee: Josiah Goerlitz, physics.

