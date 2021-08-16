The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
River Falls: Joseph Black, marketing; Nathan Czech, music; Ashley Kiesler, biochemistry/molecular biology; Matthew Kramolis, business finance; Alexandra Laehn, nursing; Ryan Meyer, physics; Jessica Pacheco, social studies; Jaime Peterson, criminal justice; Hannah Schneckenberger, business finance; Roman Somogy, biology.
Roberts: Gabrielle Henry, special education; Greta Nyhus, computer science; Sarah Phillips, management.
Somerset: Lucinda Hobbs, nursing and Spanish.
Spring Valley: Zachary Boisen, marketing.
Stanley: Saylor Lechleitner, psychology.
Strum: Jennifer Booth, Spanish; Jedediah Lorenz, geography.
Taylor: Austin Elvaker, elementary education; Maria Moldenhauer, criminal justice.
Thorp: Ashley Gillett, psychology.
Turtle Lake: Cassidy Fredrick, criminal justice; Kailey Teich, mathematics.
Whitehall: Aaron Decker, geography; Grace Halama, biology; LeAnn Ring, social work.
Woodville: Jessica Johnson, nursing.
UW-Stevens Point
Abbotsford: Kelly Ortega, biology; Trenton Underwood, history-teaching.
Altoona: Koby Gutsch, forestry-urban and community.
Black River Falls: Shannon O’Fallon, forestry-ecosystem management.
Bloomer: Taylor Anderson, interior architecture; Hailey Jarr, dietetics.
Bruce: Karlie Antczak, elementary education and special education.
Cameron: Shayla Schwingle, biochemistry.
Chippewa Falls: Eric Bromeisl, health science-pre-physical therapy; Ty Pitt-Swanson, management.
Colby: Abbigail Ewert, wildlife ecology and management.
Durand: Janessa Bauer, clinical lab science-medical technology.
Eau Claire: Dianna Broas, international studies-European and Russian studies and history; AUtumn Czerniejewski, English-literature; Mason Gibbons, forestry-urban and community forestry; Larkin Hoepner, fish and water resources-hydrology.
Elk Mound: Kendra Potter, wildlife ecology and management and biology.
Glen Flora: Paige Schonfelder, nursing.
Glenwood City: Makenzi Gehrman, sociology and social work.
Greenwood: Marnie Schecklman, communication sciences and disorders.
Hudson: Rachael Wakevield, art-graphic design.
Ladysmith: Casey Kroening, wildlife ecology and management.
Loyal: Morgan Reinwand, management and accounting; Brittany Schwark, accounting.
Menomonie: Seth Mahoney, music performance-wind instrument and music education-instrumental; Dallas Olson, dietetics; Ellen Peterson, wildlife ecology and management.
Mondovi: Damontae Dewitt, biology.
Nelson: Marianna Loock, dance.
Prescott: Mason Koller, wildlife ecology and management.
Ridgeland: Jordan Siebert, fisheries and aquatic sciences.
Somerset: Megan Peterson, early childhood education.
Whitehall: Jenna Gajewski, business administration and interior architecture.
Withee: Steven Krueger, forestry-management.
UW-La Crosse
Abbotsford: Sadie Gunderson, therapeutic recreation.
Altoona: Alejandro Rowe, accountancy.
Arcadia: Ireland Andre, psychology; Sophie Waters, sociology.
Augusta: Alexa Stensen, finance.
Baldwin: Nicole Lavelle, archaeological studies.
Barron: Sara Gonske, biochemistry.
Black River Falls: Ashley Kniess, biology; Erin Roou, biology.
Blair: Brandon Simmons biology; Rita Wagner, middle childhood through early adolescence education.
Bloomer: Eli Olson, finance.
Bruce: Jordyn Stearns, marketing.
Buffalo City: Sarah Conley, art.
Cameron: Taylor Weis, communication studies.
Chetek: Haley Castle, biology.
Chippewa Falls: Brianna Buhrow, management and marketing; Madison Clark, public health and community health education; Koehler Gerlach, communication studies; Abby Runge, statistics.
Cumberland: Lexie Friess, communication studies; Taylor Olsen, biology.
Eau Claire: William Brahan, management; Nate Bronstad, biology; Jordyn Ivey, psychology; Sam Jochimsen, management; Zachary Johnson, finance; Hailey Looker, psychology; Kylee Lunderville, psychology; Steve Luther, biology; Riley Sarkauskas, general studies; Noah Schober, general studies; Nicole Winger, biology.
Eleva: Jalen Clark, sociology.
Elk Mound: Emily Ausman, therapeutic recreation; Jonah Bauer, computer science.
Ettrick: Morgan Baardseth, psychology.
Fall Creek: Whitney Folkers, middle childhood through early adolescence education.
Fountain City: Tori Barnhart, biology; Jordan Kaczorowski, physics; Eric Sand, general studies.
Galesville: Jayne Edlin, exercise and sport science; Drew Lysaker, biology; Hannah Stenberg, early childhood through middle childhood education.
Greenwood: McKayla Nigon, therapeutic recreation.
Hammond: Alexis Withuski, psychology.
Houlton: Adam Kaye, English; Jordan Potting, marketing.
Hudson: Reneah Arndt, communication studies; Rebecca Breyer, biology; Katelyn Ellstrom, biology; Lucy Fashingbauer, exercise and sport science; Brooke Flanders Johnson, psychology; Andrew Osterhues, finance; Madeline Roth, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Mitchell Swanson, management; Gabriel Veldboom, computer science; Joshua Weseli, mathematics and chemistry; Matia Zins, biochemistry.
Independence: Gina Gamroth, therapeutic recreation; Christopher Warner, international business.
Ladysmith: Hannah Abbiehl, therapeutic recreation.
Melrose: Mackenzie Steinfadt, marketing.
Menomonie: Braden Busch, computer science; Ellison Kerg, marketing; Becca Nelson, marketing; Lexie Weghorn, physics; Jacky Yang, English.
Mondovi: Tessa Brantner, psychology; Daniel Gruber, computer science.
Neillsville: Kayla Lis, exercise and sport science.
New Richmond: Madi Storie, psychology.
Osseo: Jarod Boyer, biology; Fern Hall, accountancy.
River Falls: Maddie Bond, psychology; Samuel Burns, accountancy and finance; Abby Koehn, managment; Luke Murphy, accountancy and finance; Ella Smith, early childhood through middle childhood education.
Somerset: Rayna Sauers, psychology.
Spring Valley: Katy Schreiber, exercise and sport science.
Stanley: Carley Chwala, history.
Trempealeau: Shyanne Herman, biology; Sophie Schoonover, communication studies.
Willard: Morgan Hauge, exercise and sport science.
Withee: Josiah Goerlitz, physics.