The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Superior
Chetek: Rachel Hanson, psychology.
Colfax: Trey Gullickson, chemistry and biochemistry.
Dallas: Brooke Lipka, social work.
Eau Claire: Benjamin Graese, elementary education; Makenna Kullman, psychology; Angela Otto, elementary education; Zoe Peters, elementary education.
Elk Mound: Krystal Nigon, English.
Rice Lake: Abigail Hecker, physical education.
Roberts: Jordan Abrahamson, biology and broad field science.
Somerset: Kayla Lorenz, social work.
Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah
Eau Claire: Jillann Johnson, nursing; Joy Mann, business management; Julianna Ellis, nursing; Zachary Couture, nursing; Jennifer Stinnett, health information management; Tara Black, nursing.
Mondovi: Jody Laehn, nursing.
Osseo: Brittney Barney, nursing; Sarah Proksch, nursing.
UW-Oshkosh
Buffalo City: Brianna Beseler, environmental studies and geography.
Chippewa Falls: Lindsey Boettcher, leadership and organizational studies.
Cornell: McKenzie Hall, human services leadership and Spanish.
Cumberland: Karlee Lindfors, psychology.
Eau Claire: Danielle Rhody, nursing; Erica Stein, nursing.
Ellsworth: Mallory Gardas, nursing.
Houlton: Jennifer Vander Vorst, leadership and organizational studies.
Loyal: Lane Meyer, accounting; Ryleigh Wilke, management.
Strum: Andrew Neckar, business administration.
Waumandee: Reed Willadsen, electrical engineering technology.
UW-Madison
Alma Center: Mackenzie Finch, nursing.
Bay City: Riley Groh, economics.
Black River Falls: Keoinia Dobson, rehabilitation psychology; Noah Matousek, economics.
Bloomer: Sarah Heinze, communication sciences and disorders.
Bruce: Angela Hause, art.
Chetek: Kaylee Garland, human development and family studies.
Chippewa Falls: Mikhaela Beebe, rehabilitation psychology; Sydney Hillert, nutrition and dietetics; Jacob Lindsley, computer sciences; Tessa McChesney, electrical engineering; Danielle Ortmann, rehabilitation psychology;
Colby: Dylan Underwood, retailing and consumer behavior.
Dallas: Riley McManus, art.
Eau Claire: Mitchel Abts, history; Cody Anderson, athletic training; Avery Auleta, communication arts; Paige Bernhardt, landscape architecture; Cory Burich, computer engineering; Jaylin Carlson, retailing and consumer behavior; Brendan Carmody, biology; Kimberly Dornbusch, atmospheric and oceanic sciences; Allyson Eslinger, personal finance; Ryan Gorzek, neurobiology; Ana Hoff, journalism; Taylor Kemp, computer engineering; Akber Khan, economics; Dana Kirkpatrick, Japanese; Lauren Klauck, marketing; Mikaela Koller, genetics and genomics; Haley Kragness, animal sciences; Tyler Lustek, music education; Brian Maul, English; Abigail Milz, communication sciences and disorders; Zarah Obias, nursing; Lucas Postlewaite, environmental sciences.
Kiersten Rasmussen, biological systems engineering; Elijah Ruder, engineering mechanics; Makayla Stow, actuarial science; Scout Umnus elementary education; Emily Way, French and international studies; David Webb, personal finance.
Eleva: Michaela Holt, actuarial science; Vincent Susa, nursing.
Ellsworth: Loran Cipala, chemistry.
Emerald: Carter Hagen, biology.
Glenwood City: Aaron Goodwin, physics.
Hixton: Matthew Bronsdon, biology.
Houlton: Benton Schommer, actuarial science.
Hudson: Ian Arthur, biochemistry; Madison Belland, marketing; Kali Denis, genetics and genomics; Cameron Hoff, management and human resources; Jordan Little, kinesiology; Jack Loch, actuarial science and risk management and insurance; Crisanna Novotny, journalism; Hunter Quade, finance, investment and banking; Alex Shaw, kinesiology; Grant Smits, journalism.
Jim Falls: Sara Oliver, finance, investment and banking.
Ladysmith: Julie Wallin, neurobiology.
Menomonie: Raina Bundy-Wurtz, communication sciences and disorders; Damek Wellington, computer engineering; Henry Wieland, computer sciences; Madison Winsand, biology.
Nelson: Megan Reinhardt, nursing.
New Auburn: Maggie Meinen, elementary education.
New Richmond: Emma Landry, community and environmental sociology; Harley Leavens, marketing; Joseph Pueschner, journalism.
Osseo: Samual Fetherston, political science; Christopher Thone, economics.
Prairie Farm: Allissa Frisle, dairy science.
Prescott: Jack Farrell, computer sciences; Alexander Kimmen, conservation biology; Magdalena Langer, communication arts; Ashley Perry, biochemistry.
Rice Lake: Lindsey Draeger, marketing.
Ridgeland: Matthew Shaw, electrical engineering.