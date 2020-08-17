The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Superior

Chetek: Rachel Hanson, psychology.

Colfax: Trey Gullickson, chemistry and biochemistry.

Dallas: Brooke Lipka, social work.

Eau Claire: Benjamin Graese, elementary education; Makenna Kullman, psychology; Angela Otto, elementary education; Zoe Peters, elementary education.

Elk Mound: Krystal Nigon, English.

Rice Lake: Abigail Hecker, physical education.

Roberts: Jordan Abrahamson, biology and broad field science.

Somerset: Kayla Lorenz, social work.

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah

Eau Claire: Jillann Johnson, nursing; Joy Mann, business management; Julianna Ellis, nursing; Zachary Couture, nursing; Jennifer Stinnett, health information management; Tara Black, nursing.

Mondovi: Jody Laehn, nursing.

Osseo: Brittney Barney, nursing; Sarah Proksch, nursing.

UW-Oshkosh

Buffalo City: Brianna Beseler, environmental studies and geography.

Chippewa Falls: Lindsey Boettcher, leadership and organizational studies.

Cornell: McKenzie Hall, human services leadership and Spanish.

Cumberland: Karlee Lindfors, psychology.

Eau Claire: Danielle Rhody, nursing; Erica Stein, nursing.

Ellsworth: Mallory Gardas, nursing.

Houlton: Jennifer Vander Vorst, leadership and organizational studies.

Loyal: Lane Meyer, accounting; Ryleigh Wilke, management.

Strum: Andrew Neckar, business administration.

Waumandee: Reed Willadsen, electrical engineering technology.

UW-Madison

Alma Center: Mackenzie Finch, nursing.

Bay City: Riley Groh, economics.

Black River Falls: Keoinia Dobson, rehabilitation psychology; Noah Matousek, economics.

Bloomer: Sarah Heinze, communication sciences and disorders.

Bruce: Angela Hause, art.

Chetek: Kaylee Garland, human development and family studies.

Chippewa Falls: Mikhaela Beebe, rehabilitation psychology; Sydney Hillert, nutrition and dietetics; Jacob Lindsley, computer sciences; Tessa McChesney, electrical engineering; Danielle Ortmann, rehabilitation psychology;

Colby: Dylan Underwood, retailing and consumer behavior.

Dallas: Riley McManus, art.

Eau Claire: Mitchel Abts, history; Cody Anderson, athletic training; Avery Auleta, communication arts; Paige Bernhardt, landscape architecture; Cory Burich, computer engineering; Jaylin Carlson, retailing and consumer behavior; Brendan Carmody, biology; Kimberly Dornbusch, atmospheric and oceanic sciences; Allyson Eslinger, personal finance; Ryan Gorzek, neurobiology; Ana Hoff, journalism; Taylor Kemp, computer engineering; Akber Khan, economics; Dana Kirkpatrick, Japanese; Lauren Klauck, marketing; Mikaela Koller, genetics and genomics; Haley Kragness, animal sciences; Tyler Lustek, music education; Brian Maul, English; Abigail Milz, communication sciences and disorders; Zarah Obias, nursing; Lucas Postlewaite, environmental sciences.

Kiersten Rasmussen, biological systems engineering; Elijah Ruder, engineering mechanics; Makayla Stow, actuarial science; Scout Umnus elementary education; Emily Way, French and international studies; David Webb, personal finance.

Eleva: Michaela Holt, actuarial science; Vincent Susa, nursing.

Ellsworth: Loran Cipala, chemistry.

Emerald: Carter Hagen, biology.

Glenwood City: Aaron Goodwin, physics.

Hixton: Matthew Bronsdon, biology.

Houlton: Benton Schommer, actuarial science.

Hudson: Ian Arthur, biochemistry; Madison Belland, marketing; Kali Denis, genetics and genomics; Cameron Hoff, management and human resources; Jordan Little, kinesiology; Jack Loch, actuarial science and risk management and insurance; Crisanna Novotny, journalism; Hunter Quade, finance, investment and banking; Alex Shaw, kinesiology; Grant Smits, journalism.

Jim Falls: Sara Oliver, finance, investment and banking.

Ladysmith: Julie Wallin, neurobiology.

Menomonie: Raina Bundy-Wurtz, communication sciences and disorders; Damek Wellington, computer engineering; Henry Wieland, computer sciences; Madison Winsand, biology.

Nelson: Megan Reinhardt, nursing.

New Auburn: Maggie Meinen, elementary education.

New Richmond: Emma Landry, community and environmental sociology; Harley Leavens, marketing; Joseph Pueschner, journalism.

Osseo: Samual Fetherston, political science; Christopher Thone, economics.

Prairie Farm: Allissa Frisle, dairy science.

Prescott: Jack Farrell, computer sciences; Alexander Kimmen, conservation biology; Magdalena Langer, communication arts; Ashley Perry, biochemistry.

Rice Lake: Lindsey Draeger, marketing.

Ridgeland: Matthew Shaw, electrical engineering.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com