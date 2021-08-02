The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.

Baldwin: Burch Elliott, management.

Chippewa Falls: Victoria Czech, English.

Cochrane: Cheyenne Wolfe, liberal studies.

Durand: Drew Bryan, meteorology; Amanda Schade, hospitality and tourism.

Elk Mound: Noah Zurbuchen, biomedical sciences.

Hudson: Jordan Mlinar, social work; Parker Poling, criminal justice studies.

New Richmond: Kianna Osterbauer, nursing; Sabrina Storms, computer science.

Rice Lake: Daniel Ronning, management.

Thorp: Matthew Anderson, nursing.

Turtle Lake: Gabrielle Fredrick, political science.

Berea College, Berea, Ky.

Baldwin: Hannah Malyuk, nursing.

Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn.

Baldwin: Zachariah Walker, journalism.

Cumberland: Kallai Hokanson, computer science and applied physics;

Greenwood: Matthew Killoran, communication studies.

Hudson: Samuel Johnson, nursing; Jenna Lipps, communication studies; Cole McLean, business and political science; Joseph Mueller, math education.

River Falls: Johnathan Wesner, business.

Roberts: Tristan Utech, nursing.

UW-Madison

Almena: Andrew Warner, social welfare.

Altoona: Bailee Bontje, anthropology; Mason Job, chemistry.

Beldenville: Carson Johnson, civil engineering.

Black River Falls: John Antonelli, biochemistry; Alisha Quall, Spanish.

Boyceville: Jonathan Talberg, philosophy.

Bruce: Kara Graves, pharmaceutical sciences.

Cadott: Bobbi Burgess, genetics and genomics and life sciences communication; Kristen Larson, communication arts; Jacob McInnis, agricultural and applied economics.

Cameron: Kendall Allen, English, history and Scandinavian studies; Chandra Bearden, computer sciences and Japanese.

Chetek: Luke Garbett, personal finance; Alfred Holmbeck, computer sciences.

Chippewa Falls: Calvin Henderson, electrical engineering; Savanna Normand, journalism; Maygen Palecek, health promotion and health equity; Morgan Zerbian, management and human resources.

Comstock: Olivia Gargulak, genetics and genomics and nutritional sciences.

Eau Claire: Rebecca Bell, economics; Thomas Berg, computer sciences and mathematics; Alexis Bernhardt, communication arts and sociology; Marcus Bourget, computer sciences and mathematics; Madeline Bushbeck, communication arts; Jeremy Danielson, conservation biology; Samuel Graaskamp, legal studies and sociology; Charles Hower, biomedical engineering; Patrick Hull, political science; Leigh Krieger, economics and political science; Carson Lemanski, biology; Serena Sorensen, nursing.

Eleva: Evan Seguin, biochemistry; Clayton Trivedi, risk management and insurance.

Elk Mound: Trey Mohr, communication arts.

Ellsworth: Olivia Fronmueller, life sciences communication.

Fall Creek: Carolyn Dye, plant pathology; Michael Hoffmann, computer sciences; Christine Rogers, biology.

Glenwood City: Jordin Jarvis, biology.

Hager City: Zoe Adams, biochemistry; Brandilyn Bennett, neurobiology and psychology; Zachary Reuvers, civil engineering.

Hammond: Michael Sauer, economics and political science.

Houlton: Bridget Huepfel, genetics and genomics.

Hudson: Emmalee Amundson, business administration; Mathew Barnard, computer sciences; Maxwell Congdon, political science; Samuel Gerard, sociology; Kayla Gertschen, business administration; Tanner Gornick, biology; Gwendolyn Hall, zoology; Madison Hannon, consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Rielle Hanson, consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Karter Keller, kinesiology; Jack Knoke, chemistry; Marina Minic, chemistry and environmental studies; Emma Olson, athletic training; Jack Porter, computer engineering; Isac Schindler, environmental studies.

Carter Schuett, business administration; Ashley Squires, nursing; Trevor Wasbotten, business administration; Nora Weber, economics; Lindsey Welch, human development and family studies; Catherine Woodley, biology.

Knapp: Jackson Kiesow, nuclear engineering.

Loyal: Rachel Anderson, legal studies and political science.

Melrose: Raymon Parker, nutritional studies.

Menomonie: Brianna Boecker, English; Sarah Brown, biology; Kira Bundy, consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Alexandra Dye, microbiology; Rita Simpson, nursing; Tayia Wik, nursing; SeLeya Yukel, industrial engineering.

Mondovi: Ilya Maro, communication arts.

New Richmond: Evan Dorsch, biological systems engineering; Jackson Hellmers, electrical engineering; Kameryn Kuester, human development and family studies.

Plum City: Adrianna Almsted, English.

Prescott: Dillon Kimmen, biology; Ian Lapcinski, neurobiology and psychology; Aaron Lubich, business administration.

Rice Lake: Rebecca Henningsen, biology and environmental sciences.

River Falls: Madeline Edwards, geology and geophysics; Arabelle Force, biological systems engineering; Lynsey Horton, business administration; Madeline Kieren, anthropology; Jacob Kraft, computer sciences; Bailey Kusilek, psychology; Taylor Rock, legal studies and psychology; Isaiah Stieger, economics; Steffanie Walker, nursing.

Somerset: Joshua Kelly, electrical engineering; Josef Swanson, environmental sciences; Alexander Wolfe, biology.

Spring Valley: Grace Larson, food science.

Stanley: Jenna Hoffstatter, communication arts; Henry Koenig, computer sciences.

Trempealeau: Emma McCurdy, political science.

Weyerhaeuser: Erin Haag, kinesiology.

Whitehall: Madelyn Geiger, consumer behavior and marketplace studies.

Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

Menomonie: Katie Trimble, bioengineering.

Prescott: Ethan Fox, finance.

UW-Oshkosh

Barron: Kristin Doriott, biology.

Bruce: Evyn Engelhardt, nursing.

Chetek: Gage Cahoon, computer science.

Chippewa Falls: Franklin Roberts, radio-TV-film.

Durand: Morgan Anibas, nursing.

Hager City: Daniel Giese, nursing.

Hawkins: Corey Hill, radio-TV-film

Hudson: Sigrid Ellingson, elementary education.

Ladysmith: Abby Bullard, radio-TV-film.

Loyal: Alexis Dietsche, nursing; Karsyn Rueth, rehabilitation science.

Neillsville: Skylar Barth, criminal justice.

Prescott: Cameron Holte, marketing.

Rice Lake: Karely Rodriguez Jimenez, psychology.

Spring Valley: Sonja Zupancic, economics and marketing.

Stanley: Amanda Wright, social work.

