The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minn.
Baldwin: Burch Elliott, management.
Chippewa Falls: Victoria Czech, English.
Cochrane: Cheyenne Wolfe, liberal studies.
Durand: Drew Bryan, meteorology; Amanda Schade, hospitality and tourism.
Elk Mound: Noah Zurbuchen, biomedical sciences.
Hudson: Jordan Mlinar, social work; Parker Poling, criminal justice studies.
New Richmond: Kianna Osterbauer, nursing; Sabrina Storms, computer science.
Rice Lake: Daniel Ronning, management.
Thorp: Matthew Anderson, nursing.
Turtle Lake: Gabrielle Fredrick, political science.
Berea College, Berea, Ky.
Baldwin: Hannah Malyuk, nursing.
Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn.
Baldwin: Zachariah Walker, journalism.
Cumberland: Kallai Hokanson, computer science and applied physics;
Greenwood: Matthew Killoran, communication studies.
Hudson: Samuel Johnson, nursing; Jenna Lipps, communication studies; Cole McLean, business and political science; Joseph Mueller, math education.
River Falls: Johnathan Wesner, business.
Roberts: Tristan Utech, nursing.
UW-Madison
Almena: Andrew Warner, social welfare.
Altoona: Bailee Bontje, anthropology; Mason Job, chemistry.
Beldenville: Carson Johnson, civil engineering.
Black River Falls: John Antonelli, biochemistry; Alisha Quall, Spanish.
Boyceville: Jonathan Talberg, philosophy.
Bruce: Kara Graves, pharmaceutical sciences.
Cadott: Bobbi Burgess, genetics and genomics and life sciences communication; Kristen Larson, communication arts; Jacob McInnis, agricultural and applied economics.
Cameron: Kendall Allen, English, history and Scandinavian studies; Chandra Bearden, computer sciences and Japanese.
Chetek: Luke Garbett, personal finance; Alfred Holmbeck, computer sciences.
Chippewa Falls: Calvin Henderson, electrical engineering; Savanna Normand, journalism; Maygen Palecek, health promotion and health equity; Morgan Zerbian, management and human resources.
Comstock: Olivia Gargulak, genetics and genomics and nutritional sciences.
Eau Claire: Rebecca Bell, economics; Thomas Berg, computer sciences and mathematics; Alexis Bernhardt, communication arts and sociology; Marcus Bourget, computer sciences and mathematics; Madeline Bushbeck, communication arts; Jeremy Danielson, conservation biology; Samuel Graaskamp, legal studies and sociology; Charles Hower, biomedical engineering; Patrick Hull, political science; Leigh Krieger, economics and political science; Carson Lemanski, biology; Serena Sorensen, nursing.
Eleva: Evan Seguin, biochemistry; Clayton Trivedi, risk management and insurance.
Elk Mound: Trey Mohr, communication arts.
Ellsworth: Olivia Fronmueller, life sciences communication.
Fall Creek: Carolyn Dye, plant pathology; Michael Hoffmann, computer sciences; Christine Rogers, biology.
Glenwood City: Jordin Jarvis, biology.
Hager City: Zoe Adams, biochemistry; Brandilyn Bennett, neurobiology and psychology; Zachary Reuvers, civil engineering.
Hammond: Michael Sauer, economics and political science.
Houlton: Bridget Huepfel, genetics and genomics.
Hudson: Emmalee Amundson, business administration; Mathew Barnard, computer sciences; Maxwell Congdon, political science; Samuel Gerard, sociology; Kayla Gertschen, business administration; Tanner Gornick, biology; Gwendolyn Hall, zoology; Madison Hannon, consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Rielle Hanson, consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Karter Keller, kinesiology; Jack Knoke, chemistry; Marina Minic, chemistry and environmental studies; Emma Olson, athletic training; Jack Porter, computer engineering; Isac Schindler, environmental studies.
Carter Schuett, business administration; Ashley Squires, nursing; Trevor Wasbotten, business administration; Nora Weber, economics; Lindsey Welch, human development and family studies; Catherine Woodley, biology.
Knapp: Jackson Kiesow, nuclear engineering.
Loyal: Rachel Anderson, legal studies and political science.
Melrose: Raymon Parker, nutritional studies.
Menomonie: Brianna Boecker, English; Sarah Brown, biology; Kira Bundy, consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Alexandra Dye, microbiology; Rita Simpson, nursing; Tayia Wik, nursing; SeLeya Yukel, industrial engineering.
Mondovi: Ilya Maro, communication arts.
New Richmond: Evan Dorsch, biological systems engineering; Jackson Hellmers, electrical engineering; Kameryn Kuester, human development and family studies.
Plum City: Adrianna Almsted, English.
Prescott: Dillon Kimmen, biology; Ian Lapcinski, neurobiology and psychology; Aaron Lubich, business administration.
Rice Lake: Rebecca Henningsen, biology and environmental sciences.
River Falls: Madeline Edwards, geology and geophysics; Arabelle Force, biological systems engineering; Lynsey Horton, business administration; Madeline Kieren, anthropology; Jacob Kraft, computer sciences; Bailey Kusilek, psychology; Taylor Rock, legal studies and psychology; Isaiah Stieger, economics; Steffanie Walker, nursing.
Somerset: Joshua Kelly, electrical engineering; Josef Swanson, environmental sciences; Alexander Wolfe, biology.
Spring Valley: Grace Larson, food science.
Stanley: Jenna Hoffstatter, communication arts; Henry Koenig, computer sciences.
Trempealeau: Emma McCurdy, political science.
Weyerhaeuser: Erin Haag, kinesiology.
Whitehall: Madelyn Geiger, consumer behavior and marketplace studies.
Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
Menomonie: Katie Trimble, bioengineering.
Prescott: Ethan Fox, finance.
UW-Oshkosh
Barron: Kristin Doriott, biology.
Bruce: Evyn Engelhardt, nursing.
Chetek: Gage Cahoon, computer science.
Chippewa Falls: Franklin Roberts, radio-TV-film.
Durand: Morgan Anibas, nursing.
Hager City: Daniel Giese, nursing.
Hawkins: Corey Hill, radio-TV-film
Hudson: Sigrid Ellingson, elementary education.
Ladysmith: Abby Bullard, radio-TV-film.
Loyal: Alexis Dietsche, nursing; Karsyn Rueth, rehabilitation science.
Neillsville: Skylar Barth, criminal justice.
Prescott: Cameron Holte, marketing.
Rice Lake: Karely Rodriguez Jimenez, psychology.
Spring Valley: Sonja Zupancic, economics and marketing.
Stanley: Amanda Wright, social work.