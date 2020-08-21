The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Madison

Eau Claire: Mitchel Abts, history; Cody Anderson, athletic training; Avery Auleta, communication arts; Paige Bernhardt, landscape architecture; Cory Burich, computer engineering; Jaylin Carlson, retailing and consumer behavior; Brendan Carmody, biology; Kimberly Dornbusch, atmospheric and oceanic sciences; Allyson Eslinger, personal finance; Ryan Gorzek, neurobiology; Ana Hoff, journalism; Taylor Kemp, computer engineering; Akber Khan, economics; Dana Kirkpatrick, Japanese; Lauren Klauck, marketing; Mikaela Koller, genetics and genomics; Haley Kragness, animal sciences; Tyler Lustek, music education; Brian Maul, English; Abigail Milz, communication sciences and disorders; Zarah Obias, nursing; Lucas Postlewaite, environmental sciences.

Kiersten Rasmussen, biological systems engineering; Elijah Ruder, engineering mechanics; Makayla Stow, actuarial science; Scout Umnus elementary education; Emily Way, French and international studies; David Webb, personal finance.

Eleva: Michaela Holt, actuarial science; Vincent Susa, nursing.

Ellsworth: Loran Cipala, chemistry.

Emerald: Carter Hagen, biology.

Glenwood City: Aaron Goodwin, physics.

Hixton: Matthew Bronsdon, biology.

Houlton: Benton Schommer, actuarial science.

Hudson: Ian Arthur, biochemistry; Madison Belland, marketing; Kali Denis, genetics and genomics; Cameron Hoff, management and human resources; Jordan Little, kinesiology; Jack Loch, actuarial science and risk management and insurance; Crisanna Novotny, journalism; Hunter Quade, finance, investment and banking; Alex Shaw, kinesiology; Grant Smits, journalism.

Jim Falls: Sara Oliver, finance, investment and banking.

Ladysmith: Julie Wallin, neurobiology.

Menomonie: Raina Bundy-Wurtz, communication sciences and disorders; Damek Wellington, computer engineering; Henry Wieland, computer sciences; Madison Winsand, biology.

Nelson: Megan Reinhardt, nursing.

New Auburn: Maggie Meinen, elementary education.

New Richmond: Emma Landry, community and environmental sociology; Harley Leavens, marketing; Joseph Pueschner, journalism.

Osseo: Samual Fetherston, political science; Christopher Thone, economics.

Prairie Farm: Allissa Frisle, dairy science.

Prescott: Jack Farrell, computer sciences; Alexander Kimmen, conservation biology; Magdalena Langer, communication arts; Ashley Perry, biochemistry.

Rice Lake: Lindsey Draeger, marketing.

Ridgeland: Matthew Shaw, electrical engineering.

River Falls: Aaron Bossen, materials science and engineering; Brittany Dusek, zoology; Damian Overby, psychology; Maya Peterson, neurobiology; Thomas Scott, rehabilitation psychology; Emma VanDell, art; Luna Yang, engineering mechanics.

Somerset: Lexi Plourde, pharmaceutical sciences.

Spring Valley: Jake Rielly, biology.

Thorp: Travis Lato, biochemistry.

Trempealeau: Isaac Brown, agricultural business management; Brandon Riehle, materials science and engineering.

Withee: Bryce Niemi, kinesiology.

Woodville: Kennedy Soderberg, nursing.

Marquette University, Milwaukee

Chippewa Falls: Michael Farrow, political science.

Eau Claire: Megan Pokrandt, accounting.

Hudson: Zachary Beckman, exercise physiology.

New Richmond: Grant Momchilovich, biomedical sciences.

College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.

Altoona: Taylor Hays, nursing.

Glenwood City: Sarah Sundquist, health information management.

Haugen: Austin Piecuch, health information management.

Maiden Rock: Phillip Truax, sustainability studies and the environment.

Rice Lake: Alexis Anderson, exercise physiology.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Hudson: Briana Cravens, forensic science.

Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y.

Eau Claire: Bethany Horn, ASL-English interpretation.

UW-La Crosse

Altoona: Erik Weber, exercise and sport science.

Black River Falls: Hailey Collins, marketing; Matthew Lafaunge, exercise and sport science; Ethan Pettibone, marketing.

Blair: Mara Peterson, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Abby Vehrenkamp, public administration.

Bloomer: Megan Sarauer, communication studies.

Buffalo City: Alex Conley, physics; Jesse Gilbertson, social studies education.

Cadott: Wendy Peotter, biochemistry.

Chippewa Falls: Megan Hein, biology and psychology; Hannah Ottevaere, art; Taylor Severson, therapeutic recreation.

Cochrane: Troy Willadsen, finance.

Colfax: Dempsey Fogarty, psychology and philosophy; Jeremiah Wait, exercise and sport science.

Comstock: Jillian Jensen, archaeological studies.

Cornell: Dustin Boehm, biology education; Kiara Stipek, biology.

Cumberland: Jack Ault, economics; Hannah Kupferschmidt, exercise and sport science; Jenna Romanowski, public health and community health education.

Downing: Morgan Kadinger, biology.

Eau Claire: Natalie Bachmeier, public health and community health education; Isabella Cater, biology and psychology; Erica Everson, physics; Matelyn Farber, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Carter Hayden, exercise and sport science; Kelly Hinden, psychology; Sterling Jones, biology; Isaiah Klein, marketing; Brady Martin, exercise and sport science; Ibrahim Mounir, marketing; Taylor Peterson, psychology; Nathanial Quade, accountancy; Sawyer Rubeck, biology; Kayla Sluis, accountancy.

Eleva: Josie Olson, biology.

Ellsworth: Benjamin Achenbach, management; Darby Degross, public health and community health education; Gabrielle Janovec, public health and community health education; Evan Klawitter, accountancy.

Elmwood: Noah Wells, physics.

Ettrick: Craig Lebakken, chemistry; Lucas Scherr, marketing.

Fountain City: James Hoesley, management.

Galesville: Thomas Dunkle, social studies education; Noah Hammond, marketing; Kimberlyn Johnson, marketing; James Miller, middle childhood through early adolescence education.

Glenwood City: Carlee Strong, management.

Hammond: Gabby Hanson, economics.

Hudson: Sarah Coppenbarger, theatre arts; Isaac Dardine, finance; Haylee Hawke, public health and community health education; Sawyer Massie, biology; Kaitlyn McKenzie, exercise and sport science; Konnor Merchak, accountancy; Trevor Quade, finance; Stephan Richards, finance; Dylan Schock, physics; Alyssa Stich, exercise and sport science; Samantha Stroozas, communication studies and English.

Independence: Tessa Bragger, mathematics; Justin Gierok, physics; Anna Skroch, clinical laboratory science.

Loyal: Larissa Heath, management; Bailey Parker, archaeological studies; Hannah Schreiner, biology.

Melrose: Erik Ramsey, statistics.

Menomonie: Alyssa Doughty, therapeutic recreation; Hayden Schlough, management.

Merrillan: Kylee Casper, biology; Adam Wright, geography.

New Richmond: Maya Dadez, communication studies; Mikayla Gefeke, archaeological studies; Sophia Littfin, communication studies.

Osseo: Katie Severson, recreation management.

Prescott: Annika Carlson, economics; Michael Harris, finance and accountancy.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com