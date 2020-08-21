The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Madison
Eau Claire: Mitchel Abts, history; Cody Anderson, athletic training; Avery Auleta, communication arts; Paige Bernhardt, landscape architecture; Cory Burich, computer engineering; Jaylin Carlson, retailing and consumer behavior; Brendan Carmody, biology; Kimberly Dornbusch, atmospheric and oceanic sciences; Allyson Eslinger, personal finance; Ryan Gorzek, neurobiology; Ana Hoff, journalism; Taylor Kemp, computer engineering; Akber Khan, economics; Dana Kirkpatrick, Japanese; Lauren Klauck, marketing; Mikaela Koller, genetics and genomics; Haley Kragness, animal sciences; Tyler Lustek, music education; Brian Maul, English; Abigail Milz, communication sciences and disorders; Zarah Obias, nursing; Lucas Postlewaite, environmental sciences.
Kiersten Rasmussen, biological systems engineering; Elijah Ruder, engineering mechanics; Makayla Stow, actuarial science; Scout Umnus elementary education; Emily Way, French and international studies; David Webb, personal finance.
Eleva: Michaela Holt, actuarial science; Vincent Susa, nursing.
Ellsworth: Loran Cipala, chemistry.
Emerald: Carter Hagen, biology.
Glenwood City: Aaron Goodwin, physics.
Hixton: Matthew Bronsdon, biology.
Houlton: Benton Schommer, actuarial science.
Hudson: Ian Arthur, biochemistry; Madison Belland, marketing; Kali Denis, genetics and genomics; Cameron Hoff, management and human resources; Jordan Little, kinesiology; Jack Loch, actuarial science and risk management and insurance; Crisanna Novotny, journalism; Hunter Quade, finance, investment and banking; Alex Shaw, kinesiology; Grant Smits, journalism.
Jim Falls: Sara Oliver, finance, investment and banking.
Ladysmith: Julie Wallin, neurobiology.
Menomonie: Raina Bundy-Wurtz, communication sciences and disorders; Damek Wellington, computer engineering; Henry Wieland, computer sciences; Madison Winsand, biology.
Nelson: Megan Reinhardt, nursing.
New Auburn: Maggie Meinen, elementary education.
New Richmond: Emma Landry, community and environmental sociology; Harley Leavens, marketing; Joseph Pueschner, journalism.
Osseo: Samual Fetherston, political science; Christopher Thone, economics.
Prairie Farm: Allissa Frisle, dairy science.
Prescott: Jack Farrell, computer sciences; Alexander Kimmen, conservation biology; Magdalena Langer, communication arts; Ashley Perry, biochemistry.
Rice Lake: Lindsey Draeger, marketing.
Ridgeland: Matthew Shaw, electrical engineering.
River Falls: Aaron Bossen, materials science and engineering; Brittany Dusek, zoology; Damian Overby, psychology; Maya Peterson, neurobiology; Thomas Scott, rehabilitation psychology; Emma VanDell, art; Luna Yang, engineering mechanics.
Somerset: Lexi Plourde, pharmaceutical sciences.
Spring Valley: Jake Rielly, biology.
Thorp: Travis Lato, biochemistry.
Trempealeau: Isaac Brown, agricultural business management; Brandon Riehle, materials science and engineering.
Withee: Bryce Niemi, kinesiology.
Woodville: Kennedy Soderberg, nursing.
Marquette University, Milwaukee
Chippewa Falls: Michael Farrow, political science.
Eau Claire: Megan Pokrandt, accounting.
Hudson: Zachary Beckman, exercise physiology.
New Richmond: Grant Momchilovich, biomedical sciences.
College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.
Altoona: Taylor Hays, nursing.
Glenwood City: Sarah Sundquist, health information management.
Haugen: Austin Piecuch, health information management.
Maiden Rock: Phillip Truax, sustainability studies and the environment.
Rice Lake: Alexis Anderson, exercise physiology.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Hudson: Briana Cravens, forensic science.
Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y.
Eau Claire: Bethany Horn, ASL-English interpretation.
UW-La Crosse
Altoona: Erik Weber, exercise and sport science.
Black River Falls: Hailey Collins, marketing; Matthew Lafaunge, exercise and sport science; Ethan Pettibone, marketing.
Blair: Mara Peterson, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Abby Vehrenkamp, public administration.
Bloomer: Megan Sarauer, communication studies.
Buffalo City: Alex Conley, physics; Jesse Gilbertson, social studies education.
Cadott: Wendy Peotter, biochemistry.
Chippewa Falls: Megan Hein, biology and psychology; Hannah Ottevaere, art; Taylor Severson, therapeutic recreation.
Cochrane: Troy Willadsen, finance.
Colfax: Dempsey Fogarty, psychology and philosophy; Jeremiah Wait, exercise and sport science.
Comstock: Jillian Jensen, archaeological studies.
Cornell: Dustin Boehm, biology education; Kiara Stipek, biology.
Cumberland: Jack Ault, economics; Hannah Kupferschmidt, exercise and sport science; Jenna Romanowski, public health and community health education.
Downing: Morgan Kadinger, biology.
Eau Claire: Natalie Bachmeier, public health and community health education; Isabella Cater, biology and psychology; Erica Everson, physics; Matelyn Farber, middle childhood through early adolescence education; Carter Hayden, exercise and sport science; Kelly Hinden, psychology; Sterling Jones, biology; Isaiah Klein, marketing; Brady Martin, exercise and sport science; Ibrahim Mounir, marketing; Taylor Peterson, psychology; Nathanial Quade, accountancy; Sawyer Rubeck, biology; Kayla Sluis, accountancy.
Eleva: Josie Olson, biology.
Ellsworth: Benjamin Achenbach, management; Darby Degross, public health and community health education; Gabrielle Janovec, public health and community health education; Evan Klawitter, accountancy.
Elmwood: Noah Wells, physics.
Ettrick: Craig Lebakken, chemistry; Lucas Scherr, marketing.
Fountain City: James Hoesley, management.
Galesville: Thomas Dunkle, social studies education; Noah Hammond, marketing; Kimberlyn Johnson, marketing; James Miller, middle childhood through early adolescence education.
Glenwood City: Carlee Strong, management.
Hammond: Gabby Hanson, economics.
Hudson: Sarah Coppenbarger, theatre arts; Isaac Dardine, finance; Haylee Hawke, public health and community health education; Sawyer Massie, biology; Kaitlyn McKenzie, exercise and sport science; Konnor Merchak, accountancy; Trevor Quade, finance; Stephan Richards, finance; Dylan Schock, physics; Alyssa Stich, exercise and sport science; Samantha Stroozas, communication studies and English.
Independence: Tessa Bragger, mathematics; Justin Gierok, physics; Anna Skroch, clinical laboratory science.
Loyal: Larissa Heath, management; Bailey Parker, archaeological studies; Hannah Schreiner, biology.
Melrose: Erik Ramsey, statistics.
Menomonie: Alyssa Doughty, therapeutic recreation; Hayden Schlough, management.
Merrillan: Kylee Casper, biology; Adam Wright, geography.
New Richmond: Maya Dadez, communication studies; Mikayla Gefeke, archaeological studies; Sophia Littfin, communication studies.
Osseo: Katie Severson, recreation management.
Prescott: Annika Carlson, economics; Michael Harris, finance and accountancy.