The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.

Bloomer: Joshua Anderson.

Boyceville: Brooklyn Hellmann.

Dallas: Jasmine Klassa.

Elk Mound: Mikayla Solberg.

Hudson: Teresa Van de Sande.

New Richmond: Kirstin Kellaher.

Wheeler: Amanda Berg.

Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa

Altoona: Raina Simonsen, instrumental performance.

Cameron: Mitchell Goettl, accounting and finance.

Eau Claire: Bailie Bautch-Breitung, environmental science.

Eleva: Sohil Brahmbhatt, entrepreneurial management/finance.

Hudson: Jacob Midby, health sciences: clinical and applied.

Menomonie: Greta Haas, public relations and strategic political communication.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com