The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minn.
Bloomer: Joshua Anderson.
Boyceville: Brooklyn Hellmann.
Dallas: Jasmine Klassa.
Elk Mound: Mikayla Solberg.
Hudson: Teresa Van de Sande.
New Richmond: Kirstin Kellaher.
Wheeler: Amanda Berg.
Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa
Altoona: Raina Simonsen, instrumental performance.
Cameron: Mitchell Goettl, accounting and finance.
Eau Claire: Bailie Bautch-Breitung, environmental science.
Eleva: Sohil Brahmbhatt, entrepreneurial management/finance.
Hudson: Jacob Midby, health sciences: clinical and applied.
Menomonie: Greta Haas, public relations and strategic political communication.
