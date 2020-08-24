The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-La Crosse

Hammond: Gabby Hanson, economics.

Hudson: Sarah Coppenbarger, theatre arts; Isaac Dardine, finance; Haylee Hawke, public health and community health education; Sawyer Massie, biology; Kaitlyn McKenzie, exercise and sport science; Konnor Merchak, accountancy; Trevor Quade, finance; Stephan Richards, finance; Dylan Schock, physics; Alyssa Stich, exercise and sport science; Samantha Stroozas, communication studies and English.

Independence: Tessa Bragger, mathematics; Justin Gierok, physics; Anna Skroch, clinical laboratory science.

Loyal: Larissa Heath, management; Bailey Parker, archaeological studies; Hannah Schreiner, biology.

Melrose: Erik Ramsey, statistics.

Menomonie: Alyssa Doughty, therapeutic recreation; Hayden Schlough, management.

Merrillan: Kylee Casper, biology; Adam Wright, geography.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com