The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-La Crosse
Hammond: Gabby Hanson, economics.
Hudson: Sarah Coppenbarger, theatre arts; Isaac Dardine, finance; Haylee Hawke, public health and community health education; Sawyer Massie, biology; Kaitlyn McKenzie, exercise and sport science; Konnor Merchak, accountancy; Trevor Quade, finance; Stephan Richards, finance; Dylan Schock, physics; Alyssa Stich, exercise and sport science; Samantha Stroozas, communication studies and English.
Independence: Tessa Bragger, mathematics; Justin Gierok, physics; Anna Skroch, clinical laboratory science.
Loyal: Larissa Heath, management; Bailey Parker, archaeological studies; Hannah Schreiner, biology.
Melrose: Erik Ramsey, statistics.
Menomonie: Alyssa Doughty, therapeutic recreation; Hayden Schlough, management.
Merrillan: Kylee Casper, biology; Adam Wright, geography.