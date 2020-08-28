The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-La Crosse
New Richmond: Maya Dadez, communication studies; Mikayla Gefeke, archaeological studies; Sophia Littfin, communication studies.
Osseo: Katie Severson, recreation management.
Prescott: Annika Carlson, economics; Michael Harris, finance and accountancy
River Falls: Sonja Kelly, early childhood through middle childhood education; Neil Lenneman, finance and economics; Kellie Maier, psychology; Kelly Maier, nuclear medicine technology.
Roberts: Samantha Plahn, communication studies; Trenten Smith, physics and mathematics.
Somerset: Devon Krumrei, English.
Stanley: Katie Ketterhagen, finance and economics.
Strum: Kate Kensmoe, public health and community health education.
Trempealeau: Caleb Landsom, finance; David Shimek, biology.