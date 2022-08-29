The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Stevens Point
Abbotsford: Seth Weiler, chemical engineering.
Alma: Brilyn Brecka, wildlife ecology and management.
Augusta: Samuel Goberville, conservation law enforcement.
Black River Falls: Robert Nortman, forestry management.
Boyceville: Michaela Booth, biochemistry; Haley Wold, sociology.
Bruce: Kellie Morgan, physical education.
Cameron: Kiara Hestad, psychology.
Cochrane: Paige Allemann, communication science and disorders.
Colby: Emily Gurtner, math-teaching.
Colfax: Megan Struble, wildlife ecology and management.
Cumberland: Jerrad Lindfors, physical education.
Eau Claire: Melissa Burke, resource management-environmental education; Joseph Hauser, physical education; Tyler Mallett, conservation law enforcement; Karen Scheuer, clinical lab science-medical technology.
Elk Mound: Tyler Bertsch, wildlife ecology and management.
Glenwood City: Peter Hill, wildlife ecology and management.
Hudson: Aaron Lofgren, conservation law enforcement; Abigail Shortell, communication-media studies.
Menomonie: Hayley Bird, communication science and disorders; Brett Peabody, forestry-ecosystem management; Stephen Virgil, management.
Mondovi: Morgan Benjamin-Ede, sociology and social work; Grace Pichler, theatre arts-musical theatre.
Neillsville: Dana Bautch, international studies, political science and Spanish-teaching; Corrtney Schmidt, business administration.
New Auburn: Andrew Loy, urban and community forestry.
Rice Lake: Samuel Bliese, health science-pre-physical therapy.
River Falls: Sophia Lee, health science-pre-physical therapy.
Sheldon: Alyssa Baselt, communication science and disorders-teaching.
Somerset: Taylor Porter, elementary education.
Stanley: Cheyanne Reyna, psychology-human services.
Thorp: Kyle Hamel, soil and waste resources; Madisyn Moskiewicz, clinical lab science-medical technology.
Withee: Aaron Senner, health science-pre-physical therapy.
Baylor University, Waco, Texas
Eau Claire: Chloe Lindsay, secondary English, language arts and reading.
Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.
Chippewa Falls: Katie Gienapp, interdisciplinary studies.
Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn.
Baldwin: Sidney Roemhild, nursing.
Chippewa Falls: Makayla Lallemont, business.
Eau Claire: Nathaniel Hoff, nursing; Mallory Jordahl, nursing.
Eleva: Grace Cole, applied physics.
Hudson: Madelyn Mehr, biology.
Roberts: Nathan Taylor, biology.
