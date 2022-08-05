The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa
Rice Lake: Seth Kurzynski, mathematics and secondary education.
UW-Eau Claire
Alma: Luc Semandel, political science.
Altoona: Erica Becker, biology; Gabrielle Dahl, nursing; Grace Gobler, health care administration; Abigail Rowe, English; Matthew Talley, music.
Augusta: Kaylee Rudnick, special education.
Baldwin: Matthew Barnett, management; Joseph Miller, management; Christopher Wangen, theatre arts; Eric Winkler, mathematics.
Barron: Brandon Jenness, business finance and accounting.
Black River Falls: Alissa Arzt, political science; Callie Durman, accounting; Pine Giroux, American Indian studies; Darien Lowe, criminal justice; Nolan Plaisance, business administration; Abraham Severson, kinesiology; Chelsey Stalheim, marketing; Jacob Woods, geography.
Blair: Nicholas Johnson, social studies.
Bloomer: Trey Baker, art; Sean Craker, business finance; Brandon Faschingbauer, accounting and business finance; Laken Gunderson, health care administration; Hunter Hall, business finance; Katie Klingbeil, economics; Joseph Lanzer, business finance; Caterra Leavens, biochemistry/molecular biology; Hannah Raddenbach, psychology and economics; Emilee Schultz, elementary education.
Boyd: Montana Shilts, elementary education; Brice Vircks, social studies.
Bruce: Brooke Wiles, communication sciences and disorders.
Cadott: Bailee Bremness, nursing; Felisha Glomski, elementary education; Emily Kuipers, art; Kayla Luraas, health care administration.
Cameron: India Carpentier, music; Promise Svendsen, music.
Chetek: Mackenzie Curtis, biology; Charlie Waterhouse, management.
Chippewa Falls: Simon Arneberg, computer science; Andrew Ausman, management; Jenna Bauer, nursing; Derik Beardshear, computer science; Caden Berg, political science; Haley Bluemn, psychology and Spanish; Lucas Connolly, Latin American studies; Sierra DeLonay, criminal justice; Mariah Dorn, management and accounting; John Francis, business administration; Laken Gunderson, health care administration; Shannon Horan, marketing; Broc Kelley, biology; Katie Koxlien, exercise science; Ashley Lippert, psychology; Shelby Olson, exercise science; Kyra Peloquin, rehabilitation science; Mackenzie Shakal, nursing; Hunter Sillman, biochemistry and molecular biology; Braelyn Swedlund, psychology; Elise Vitort, English; Madelyn Zenner, business finance.
Colfax: Katherine Breneman, nursing.
Cumberland: Elaina Bruno, special education; Zachary Jacobson, marketing; Kaylee Roeschlein, biology; Stephanie Walters, biology.
Durand: Megan Baier, management; Shae Baier, information systems and management; Kyle Baldwin, management; Alexandra Kummer, health care administration; Alexis Nimmo, psychology.
Eau Claire: Morgan Andersen, nursing; John Baker, physics/mathematics; Taylor Barby, accounting and information systems; Molly Barnhardt, rehabilitation science; Tyler Bauer, computer science; Grace Baumgardner, social work; Jordan Bayola, biology; Elizabeth Black, accounting and information systems; Grace Bowe, social work; Jean Bresina, psychology; Melody Burch, nursing; Keng Chang, chemistry; Theresa Curtis, liberal studies; Alayna Deignan, elementary education; Evan Dexter, business administration; Kennedy Domerchie, geospatial analysis and technology; Spencer Donkers, art; Parker Eberhardt, biology; Whitley Falter, management; Abrielle Felmlee, marketing; Jenna Fiore, health care administration; Matthew Fladten, business finance.
Alexander Fleischer, business administration; Carl Fossum, chemistry and physics; Erin Garvey, geography; Steven Green, information systems; Allison Harvey, exercise science; Zachary Hasbrouck, social work; Ayah Hayek, information systems; Yor Her, computer science; Jamie Holm, biology; Daniel Huettel, business finance; Austin Johnson, business finance; Kaylee Johnson, biology; Megan Jungbluth, elementary education; Lauren Keiser, neuroscience; Tobias Kinstler, mathematics; Jack Kron, marketing; Benjamin LaBerge, biochemistry/molecular biology; Greylan Larson, materials science; Allison Lindquist, biochemistry/molecular biology; Allison Logan, social work; Jenna Luginbill, communication sciences and disorders and Spanish; Vanessa Luther, management.
Samantha Maurer, mathematics; Zachary Menter, computer science; Jenna Mielke, English; Tyler Ming, geography; Tanner Monette, criminal justice; Andrew Mundinac, art; Amelia Neff, health care administration; Julia Nelson, history; Braeden Neyens, marketing; Claudia Paul, athletic training; Samuel Petit, neuroscience and biology; Jeffrey Pippenger, chemistry with a business emphasis; Jenna Priest, nursing; Stephanie Puestow, German; Kala Rehberger, art and psychology; Evan Rognholt, music; Anna Schneider, psychology; Megan Schultz, nursing; Josephine Semerad, exercise science; Cameron Severin, physics; Peter Spryer, mathematics; Aja St. Germaine, English; Emily Studinski, nursing; Jack Swanson, materials science and engineering; Acacia Terzich, psychology.
Victoria Tillotson, psychology; Emma Truitt, English and American Indian studies; Eliot Van Grunsven, business finance; Kong Vang, computer science; William Verhaagh, computer science; Nolan Wagner, philosophy; Aubrey Welke, communication sciences and disorders.
Eleva: Tabitha Coffey, psychology; Ethan Johnson, chemistry.
Elk Mound: Evan Brown, computer science; Hannah Hawkins, elementary education; Brittany Hestekin, accounting; Jonas Kohls, computer science; Mattea Linberg, biology; Feng Lo, health care administration.
Ellsworth: Kaitlyn Carlson, marketing; Nathan Hinrichs, geography.
Fairchild: Roman Balciunas, English.
Fall Creek: Julia Kaeding, English; Logan Knaack, biology.