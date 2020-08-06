The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
Augusta: Abby Randall, art.
Baldwin: Hannah Addyman, management; Madeline Bishop, special education; Natalie Brock, geology; Emma Carlson, communication; Hannah Evenson, special education; Brock Orton, business finance; Stone Parizek, computer science; Anna Perry nursing; Hanna Zevenbergen, health care administration.
Barron: Bailey Turgeson, neuroscience.
Black River Falls: Morgan Kohls, management; Hannah Shankey, health care administration.
Blair: Hannah Borreson, computer science; Jennifer Lambright, kinesiology; Tiana Marthaler, history; August McBain, computer science.
Bloomer: McKenna Koehler, criminal justice and psychology; Joseph Krause, music.
Boyceville: Katelyn Kegen, health care administration.
Boyd: Devin Engel, biology; Alexis Schuebel, political science.
Bruce: Walker Golubiff, management.
Buffalo City: Halie Cowell, psychology.
Cadott: Luke Bell, computer science; Christina Bichner, social work; Alexis Munroe, management; Courtney Pederson, English; Jacob Schepp, chemistry; Brittany Vitense, psychology.
Cameron: Sydni Frolik, business administration; Emily Jaeger, communication sciences and disorders; Rachel Pickle, applied arts and sciences.
Chetek: Eric Beckman, computer science; Kelly Ferris, business finance; Taitelynn Haas, accounting and economics; Aaron Miller, elementary education; Katelyn Ziarnik, psychology.
Chippewa Falls: Gretchen Arneson, liberal studies; Jared Blaeser, social studies; Nathalie Burmesiter, nursing; Tessa Dachel, management; Kaitlyn Forner, art; Tyler Herrmann, computer science, Nicole Johnson, music; Emily Kassera, English; Alexandria Ludington, psychology; Ezra Michael, business administration; Logan Murphy, management; Elijah Mutter-Schulz, marketing; Brooke Nowak, accounting and business finance; Elizabeth Peterson, history; Derek Powers, social work; Benjamin Retzlaff, integrated strategic communication; Megan Ritzinger, social work; Caitlyn Sandeen, nursing; Brianna Schaller, art; Jordan Schwoerer, criminal justice; Hannah Sedlacek, psychology; Jake Sperry, criminal justice; Izabel Steinmetz, biology and mathematics.
Kahlan Strop, special education; Jiarong, international business; Justin Todd, biology; Chelsea Vue, English; Alyssa Walker, social work.
Cochrane: Dylan Wolfe, information systems.
Colby: Hannah Gurtner, nursing; Jordyn Halopka, exercise science; Jenna Jicinsky, kinesiology; Adrian Lynn, management.
Cumberland: Kallista Relford, English.
Dallas: Logan Seymour, social studies; Ethan Weaver, marketing.
Durand: Taylor Schneider, integrated strategic communication; Benjamin Weber, marketing.
Eau Claire: Gretchen Anderson, nursing; Jamie Barth, nursing; Dashai Bauer, social work; Alyssa Becker, special education; Kayla Black, communication sciences and disorders; Carter Brown, geospatial analysis and technology; Gregory Bryant, English; Elizabeth Carey, art; Christian Corujo, political science; Mason Davis, geology; Tyler Deacon, business finance; Kaitlyn Dehnke, history; Julie Dekan, communication; Jarrett Dement, English; Vanessa Evenson, criminal justice; Andrew Fialkowski, geospatial analysis and technology; Jill Fulgione, nursing; Lindsey Gietman, communication sciences and disorders; Ruby Gravrok, biology; James Grimm, information systems; Ethan Gurgel, information systems; Stas Hable, music; Kyle Hagen, management.
Megan Hansen, psychology; Miranda Heinzen, marketing; Katherine Holzinger, psychology; Kayleigh Horn, German; Katrina Idarraga, chemistry; Sofia Johnson, political science; Zachary Kaiser, computer science; Mariah Kewin, business administration; Thomas Kishaba, communication; Samantha Kroll, integrated strategic communication; Keenan Lantz, management; Joseph Larsen, health care administration; Benjamin Laube, kinesiology; Catherine Leonardson, English; Jackson Lindquist, psychology; Teing Lor, information systems; Danica Lorasch, integrated strategic communication; Chandler Lorentz, chemistry with business emphasis; Garrett Lyons, management; Jordan Mason, criminal justice; Lawton Menard, biology; Luke Ming, criminal justice; Madeline Mortimer, English.
Erica Nerbonne, Spanish; Caleb Noeldner, elementary education; Laura Olson, exercise science; Edgar Ortiz-Rodriguez, exercise science; Jaclyn Pederson, health care administration; Kacie Peterson, psychology; Benjamin Phillips, music; David Poynter, information systems; Claire Pszeniczny, integrated strategic communication; Radoliantsoa Rakotomahenina, computer science; Reed Rathbun, art; Adam Ray, computer science; Alexander Ray, sociology; Zachary Reed, geography; Dayne Reuter, computer science; Kathryn Rhutasel, English; Chester-Mar Rihn, criminal justice; Michael Goemer, journalism; Laura Sanford, communication sciences and disorders; Adriene Schultrich, biology; Christina Scrimshaw, religious studies; Kelsey Smith, social work and French.
Aaron Steines, political science; Stacey Stephens, nursing; Joshua Studtmann, management; Michelle Szymanski, biology; Sophia Taft, marketing; David Van Slambrouck, computer science; Mai Yia Vang, business finance; Ashley Walker, neuroscience; Lillian Weaver, business administration; Sarah Winchester, special education; Brandon Woodford, computer science; Hmong Xiong, information systems; Mong Xiong, information systems; Pang Der Yang, health care administration.
Eleva: Hannah Barneson, management; Kathleen Bokor, sociology; Anna Graaskamp, kinesiology; Caitlin Herzberg, psychology; Katelyn Hunsley, special education; Mackenzie Hutchins, special education; Joshua Marino, mathematics; Aspen Ryskoski, accounting and business finance; Shanzay Suhail, biochemistry/molecular biology; Nickolas Walde, English.
Elk Mound: Justin Erpenbach, business finance; Kira Gilbertson, nursing; David Henningfeld, psychology; Lakken Meredith, communication sciences and disorders; Makenna Zurbuchen, nursing.
Ellsworth: Natalie Feuerhelm, health care administration; Jenny Johnson, nursing.
Elmwood: Adeline Morrell, health care administration; Darek Nelson, physics and mathematics.
Fall Creek: Lindsay Berge, kinesiology; Julia Delzer, social work; Adam Fawcett, business finance; Jared Geisert, management; Natalie Hellegers, communication sciences and disorders; Tyler Lee, marketing; Kaylee Stuttgen, elementary education; Jacquieline Velazquez, nursing.
Fountain City: Jill Hiebert, nursing.
Galesville: Aliah Kuehn, special education.
Glenwood City: Kristie Knops, health care administration; Jack Kremer, management; Nicholas Schone, management.
Greenwood: Kaitlin Artac, biology.
Hammond: Kyle Larson, special education.
Holcombe: Katelyn Ruhde, athletic training.
Houlton: Breanna Coerber, biochemistry/molecular biology.