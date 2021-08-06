The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa
Eau Claire: Jason Burton, social science.
UW-Eau Claire
Abbotsford: Nia Schmidt, marketing.
Alma Center: Jamie Langan, business administration.
Altoona: Christopher Brunette, social work; Garrett Dekan, mathematics; Noah Druckrey, English; Ricardo Garcia, criminal justice; Johannah Georgeson, psychology; Dorcas Esther Olotu, health care administration; Joel Peasley, business administration; Colin Perry, biology; Hannah Walker, nursing; Pa Xiong, accounting; Nicholas Zakrzewski, communication.
Arcadia: Tyler Weltzien, accounting.
Augusta: Brittany Kirchoff, English; Robert Krause, management; Ila Steinke, athletic training.
Baldwin: Elisabeth Hampton, nursing.
Barron: Alyssa Johnson, social work; Keisha Kappel, biochemistry/molecular biology.
Beldenville: Hunter Henk, marketing and management.
Black River Falls: Gary Garvin, marketing; Jonathon Kedrowski, management; Morgan Wright, business administration.
Blair: Dakota Trimberger, management.
Bloomer: Maria Jones, English.
Boyceville: Ireland McAbee-Thomas, communication.
Boyd: Josie Radtke, chemistry.
Bruce: Maygen Lundgren, business finance.
Cadott: Ryan Dunlap, Latin American studies and Spanish; Jonathan Hanson, elementary education; Keenan Hartzell, computer science; Michael Schmidt, nursing; Sarah Sedlacek, communication sciences and disorders.
Cameron: Liam Brandt, geography; Gabrielle Thompson, management.
Chetek: Krista Law, accounting; Shawna Skoug, elementary education; Richard Smilowski, geography.
Chippewa Falls: Nolan Baier, accounting; Jonathan Dressler, health care administration; Dawson Dubberke, mathematics; Reggie Eggen, environmental public health; Trevin Hanson, business administration; Casey Hedrington, economics; Sara Heller, nursing; Daniel Lemke, psychology; Patricia Loschko, business administration; Eleanor Lucas, neuroscience; Paige McCabe, music; Pa Moua, health care administration; Morgan Peleschak, communication; Laura Schwandt, elementary education; Bailee Sillman, biology; Logan Smith, sociology; Samuel Strecker, computer science; Emily Swenson, business administration; Michayla Thielen, business finance.
Colfax: Cienna Hanson, biology; Kaely Rieck, psychology; Megan Schleusner, biology; Kaitlyn Trunkel, rehabilitation science; Nicole Vande Kolk, accounting; Joseph Wahl, physics and mathematics; Hannah Yingst, communication sciences and disorders.
Cornell: Mackenzie Baughman, accounting.
Cumberland: Faith Erickson, nursing; Aspen Hatzenbeller, biochemistry/molecular biology.
Eau Claire: Thomas Adams, biology; Fern Anderson, nursing; Grace Annis, Spanish; Benjamin Ballard, management; Ali Barrie, elementary education; Marwan Bataineh, computer science; Mohammed Bataineh, computer science; Adam Behling, materials science; Krisany Blount, English; Lindsey Boehm, nursing; Alli Bohman, nursing; Courtney Bowe, psychology; Kimberlee Brueggeman, sociology; Meghan Callaghan, communication sciences and disorders; Austin Cance, management; Braxton Collins, exercise science; Logan Comte, English; Shaina Copenhaver, nursing; Pascale D’Huyvetter, business finance; Kaitlynn Erickson, criminal justice; Seth Erickson, business finance; Austen Fairbanks, geology; Stephanie Forster, special education.
Gabrielle Geary, psychology; Ava Gehrke, biology; Rachel Gochanour, special education; Alyssa Gottfredsen, mathematics; Emma Gurgel, biology; Aaron Hanson, kinesiology; Hayley Harder, management; Andrew Haselwander, accounting; Emilia Heeg, psychology and art; Alexander Hoff, history and German; Alison Holmstrom, business finance; Logan Jacobson, marketing; Elizabeth Johnson, biology; Makenzie Johnson, special education; Zachary Johnson, accounting; Joshua Joseph, environmental public health; Katrina Kawak, environmental public health; Shingyen Khang, management; Jacob Knuth, English; Karly Kostman, biology; Benton Kube, psychology; Sarah Liming, accounting and management; Brittany Lowery, English; Reanna Madson, theatre arts.
Rachel McFadden, special education; Aidan Mills, business administration and geography; Katrina Moore, biology; Morgan Morris, business finance; Lindsey Mueller, art; Lauren Nielsen, mathematics; Grace Peterson, psychology; Brendan Power, physics; Kyler Reuter, business administration; Ethan Richmond, music; Emily Ries, nursing; Kaitlin Rikala, English and art; Alexander Rocksvold, biology/molecular biology; Lillian Russell, criminal justice; Jacqueline Schierenbeck, biochemistry/molecular biology; Chad Schultz, marketing; Craig Schunk, computer science; Natalie Schwartz, social work; Dustin Shimoda, geography; Kade Smrecek, computer science; Rachel Stegge, marketing and management; Abram Tinker-Sackett, biology; John Turner, marketing.
Vanessa Van Slambrouck, nursing; Joseph Vue, environmental public health; Mary Walters, nursing; Mikaela Walters, elementary education; Madison Weingart, Spanish; Janessa Weise, physics and philosophy; Jacob Westphal, psychology; Laichia Xiong, social work; Mary Xiong, marketing; Mai Yer Yang, chemistry; Paweena Yang, social work.
Eleva: Emma Fentress, health care administration; Alexa Julson, physics; Benjamin Krochmalski, geospatial analysis and technology; Anna Schoen, nursing.
Elk Mound: Kamryn King, communication sciences and disorders; Hayden Kohls, health care administration; Touger Lor, integrated strategic communication; Brittney Munthe, nursing; Jameson Rubenzer, psychology and criminal justice; Jordan VanSchoonhoven, accounting.
Ellsworth: Brooke Duval, information systems; Bethany Hakari, health care administration.
Elmwood: Alyssa Shock, social work.
Ettrick: Sara Beirne, communication sciences and disorders and psychology.
Fall Creek: Charles Flaskrud, biology; Morgan Jaeger, marketing; Jacob Mumm, accounting; Janell Schulner, elementary education.
Fountain City: Madeline Hoesley, management.
Galesville: Haily Johnson, management.
Glenwood City: Madeline Wagner, Spanish.
Hammond: Rachel Larson, marketing; Spencer Webb, chemistry and physics.
Holcombe: Sage Leary, communication.
Houlton: Noah Kivlin.