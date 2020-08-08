The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:

UW-Eau Claire

Eau Claire: Michael Roemer, journalism.

Elmwood: Adeline Morrell, health care administration; Darek Nelson, physics and mathematics.

Fall Creek: Lindsay Berge, kinesiology; Julia Delzer, social work; Adam Fawcett, business finance; Jared Geisert, management; Natalie Hellegers, communication sciences and disorders; Tyler Lee, marketing; Kaylee Stuttgen, elementary education; Jacquieline Velazquez, nursing.

Fountain City: Jill Hiebert, nursing.

Galesville: Aliah Kuehn, special education.

Glenwood City: Kristie Knops, health care administration; Jack Kremer, management; Nicholas Schone, management.

Greenwood: Kaitlin Artac, biology.

Hammond: Kyle Larson, special education.

Holcombe: Katelyn Ruhde, athletic training.

Houlton: Breanna Coerber, biochemistry/molecular biology.

Hudson: Lauren Berns, biochemistry/molecular biology; Brielle Bjork, marketing; Samantha Drost, health care administration; Rachel Ecker, psychology; Connor Huhn, health care administration; Abbie Knepper, integrated strategic communication; Jill Krusemark, nursing; Kaitlin Mattis, art; Madeline O’Malley, music; Jordan Peterson, athletic training; Lydia Saathoff, psychology; Megan Vaillancourt, biology; Sean Wendlandt, management.

Independence: Haley Christianson, geospatial analysis and technology.

Jim Falls: Madeleine Rietschel, communication sciences and disorders.

Ladysmith: Tyler Warwick, business administration; Anna Woehlke, social studies; Ruth Woehlke, physics;

Loyal: Karley Wehrman, communication sciences and disorders; Timothy Zupanc, communication;

Menomonie: Drew Bohan, management; Graham Deasy, chemistry; Alexander Senor, business administration; Annie Titus, English; Madeline Wiger, health care administration.

Mondovi: Zoey Heinz, art; Katerina Musgrave, music; Gregory Poeschel, business finance; Gabrielle Scott, information systems; Cassandra Shafer, special education.

Neillsville: Dakota Brorson, nursing; Chase Ehlers, athletic training; Haley Holger, nursing.

Nelson: Emily Johnson, social work.

New Richmond: Kjrsten Faaren, communication sciences and disorders; Arica Hernandez, nursing; Seth Leavens, criminal justice; Reece Polfus, business finance; Laura Seeger, psychology and communication; Bailey Wilson, mathematics.

Osseo: Tristen Seymour, social studies; Isaiah Steig, history.

Owen: Hailey Keene, marketing and integrated strategic communication; Sean Stolfi, psychology.

Prescott: Savana Stuhl, social work; Jacob Syverson, management.

Rice Lake: Pamela Ambrozaitis, nursing; Carolyn Bauer, biology; Grace Baumgarten, social work; Gloria Brown, art; Corwin Deetz, chemistry; Kimberly Doll, communication sciences and disorders; Janelle Peterson, criminal justice; Jared Rogers, kinesiology; Michael Semon, kinesiology.

River Falls: Patrick Kliszcz, athletic training.

Stanley: David Edwardson, computer science; Amanda Hazuga, kinesiology; Stephanie Szymanski, psychology.

Strum: Jacob Erickson, information systems; Megan McLean, health care administration.

Taylor: Zachary Moldenhauer, computer science.

Thorp: Rachel Goebel, English.

Turtle Lake: Elizabeth Anderson, marketing; Dana West, elementary education.

Wheeler: Andrea Brantner, business finance and management.

Whitehall: Camille Miles, psychology; Alec Wozney, biology.

Wilson: Hanna Zevenbergen, health care administration.

Woodville: Megan Jacobson, nursing; Carissa Phelps, communication sciences and disorders; Hanna Zevenbergen, health care administration.

Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa

Eau Claire: Julia Szepieniec, biology.

Menomonie: Kelly Bundy, human services.

Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas

Pleasantville: Raphael Imgrund, theology.

Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa

Menomonie: Anna Achter, psychology and sociology.

New Richmond: Nathan Feiner, fitness management.

Prescott: Joseph Baumann, business administration.

River Falls: Sarah Miller, music therapy.

Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.

Hudson: Taylor Buldra, psychology.

Ladysmith: Benjamin Hanson, media studies.

Lawrence University, Appleton

Eau Claire: Becca Tibbetts, biology.

River Falls: Jean Shoaf, English.

UW-Superior

Blair: Leif Torgerson, biology.

Chetek: Rachel Hanson, psychology.

Colfax: Trey Gullickson, chemistry and biochemistry.

Dallas: Brooke Lipka, social work.

Eau Claire: Benjamin Graese, elementary education; Makenna Kullman, psychology; Angela Otto, elementary education; Zoe Peters, elementary education.

Elk Mound: Krystal Nigon, English.

Rice Lake: Abigail Hecker, physical education.

Roberts: Jordan Abrahamson, biology and broad field science.

Somerset: Kayla Lorenz, social work.

Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah

Eau Claire: Jillann Johnson, nursing; Joy Mann, business management; Julianna Ellis, nursing; Zachary Couture, nursing; Jennifer Stinnett, health information management; Tara Black, nursing.

Mondovi: Jody Laehn, nursing.

Osseo: Brittney Barney, nursing; Sarah Proksch, nursing.

UW-Oshkosh

Buffalo City: Brianna Beseler, environmental studies and geography.

Chippewa Falls: Lindsey Boettcher, leadership and organizational studies.

Cornell: McKenzie Hall, human services leadership and Spanish.

Cumberland: Karlee Lindfors, psychology.

Eau Claire: Danielle Rhody, nursing; Erica Stein, nursing.

Ellsworth: Mallory Gardas, nursing.

Houlton: Jennifer Vander Vorst, leadership and organizational studies.

Loyal: Lane Meyer, accounting; Ryleigh Wilke, management.

Strum: Andrew Neckar, business administration.

Waumandee: Reed Willadsen, electrical engineering technology.

UW-Madison

Alma Center: Mackenzie Finch, nursing.

Bay City: Riley Groh, economics.

Black River Falls: Keoinia Dobson, rehabilitation psychology; Noah Matousek, economics.

Bloomer: Sarah Heinze, communication sciences and disorders.

Bruce: Angela Hause, art.

Chetek: Kaylee Garland, human development and family studies.

Chippewa Falls: Mikhaela Beebe, rehabilitation psychology; Sydney Hillert, nutrition and dietetics; Jacob Lindsley, computer sciences; Tessa McChesney, electrical engineering; Danielle Ortmann, rehabilitation psychology;

Colby: Dylan Underwood, retailing and consumer behavior.

Dallas: Riley McManus, art.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com