The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
Eau Claire: Michael Roemer, journalism.
Elmwood: Adeline Morrell, health care administration; Darek Nelson, physics and mathematics.
Fall Creek: Lindsay Berge, kinesiology; Julia Delzer, social work; Adam Fawcett, business finance; Jared Geisert, management; Natalie Hellegers, communication sciences and disorders; Tyler Lee, marketing; Kaylee Stuttgen, elementary education; Jacquieline Velazquez, nursing.
Fountain City: Jill Hiebert, nursing.
Galesville: Aliah Kuehn, special education.
Glenwood City: Kristie Knops, health care administration; Jack Kremer, management; Nicholas Schone, management.
Greenwood: Kaitlin Artac, biology.
Hammond: Kyle Larson, special education.
Holcombe: Katelyn Ruhde, athletic training.
Houlton: Breanna Coerber, biochemistry/molecular biology.
Hudson: Lauren Berns, biochemistry/molecular biology; Brielle Bjork, marketing; Samantha Drost, health care administration; Rachel Ecker, psychology; Connor Huhn, health care administration; Abbie Knepper, integrated strategic communication; Jill Krusemark, nursing; Kaitlin Mattis, art; Madeline O’Malley, music; Jordan Peterson, athletic training; Lydia Saathoff, psychology; Megan Vaillancourt, biology; Sean Wendlandt, management.
Independence: Haley Christianson, geospatial analysis and technology.
Jim Falls: Madeleine Rietschel, communication sciences and disorders.
Ladysmith: Tyler Warwick, business administration; Anna Woehlke, social studies; Ruth Woehlke, physics;
Loyal: Karley Wehrman, communication sciences and disorders; Timothy Zupanc, communication;
Menomonie: Drew Bohan, management; Graham Deasy, chemistry; Alexander Senor, business administration; Annie Titus, English; Madeline Wiger, health care administration.
Mondovi: Zoey Heinz, art; Katerina Musgrave, music; Gregory Poeschel, business finance; Gabrielle Scott, information systems; Cassandra Shafer, special education.
Neillsville: Dakota Brorson, nursing; Chase Ehlers, athletic training; Haley Holger, nursing.
Nelson: Emily Johnson, social work.
New Richmond: Kjrsten Faaren, communication sciences and disorders; Arica Hernandez, nursing; Seth Leavens, criminal justice; Reece Polfus, business finance; Laura Seeger, psychology and communication; Bailey Wilson, mathematics.
Osseo: Tristen Seymour, social studies; Isaiah Steig, history.
Owen: Hailey Keene, marketing and integrated strategic communication; Sean Stolfi, psychology.
Prescott: Savana Stuhl, social work; Jacob Syverson, management.
Rice Lake: Pamela Ambrozaitis, nursing; Carolyn Bauer, biology; Grace Baumgarten, social work; Gloria Brown, art; Corwin Deetz, chemistry; Kimberly Doll, communication sciences and disorders; Janelle Peterson, criminal justice; Jared Rogers, kinesiology; Michael Semon, kinesiology.
River Falls: Patrick Kliszcz, athletic training.
Stanley: David Edwardson, computer science; Amanda Hazuga, kinesiology; Stephanie Szymanski, psychology.
Strum: Jacob Erickson, information systems; Megan McLean, health care administration.
Taylor: Zachary Moldenhauer, computer science.
Thorp: Rachel Goebel, English.
Turtle Lake: Elizabeth Anderson, marketing; Dana West, elementary education.
Wheeler: Andrea Brantner, business finance and management.
Whitehall: Camille Miles, psychology; Alec Wozney, biology.
Wilson: Hanna Zevenbergen, health care administration.
Woodville: Megan Jacobson, nursing; Carissa Phelps, communication sciences and disorders; Hanna Zevenbergen, health care administration.
Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa
Eau Claire: Julia Szepieniec, biology.
Menomonie: Kelly Bundy, human services.
Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas
Pleasantville: Raphael Imgrund, theology.
Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa
Menomonie: Anna Achter, psychology and sociology.
New Richmond: Nathan Feiner, fitness management.
Prescott: Joseph Baumann, business administration.
River Falls: Sarah Miller, music therapy.
Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.
Hudson: Taylor Buldra, psychology.
Ladysmith: Benjamin Hanson, media studies.
Lawrence University, Appleton
Eau Claire: Becca Tibbetts, biology.
River Falls: Jean Shoaf, English.
UW-Superior
Blair: Leif Torgerson, biology.
Chetek: Rachel Hanson, psychology.
Colfax: Trey Gullickson, chemistry and biochemistry.
Dallas: Brooke Lipka, social work.
Eau Claire: Benjamin Graese, elementary education; Makenna Kullman, psychology; Angela Otto, elementary education; Zoe Peters, elementary education.
Elk Mound: Krystal Nigon, English.
Rice Lake: Abigail Hecker, physical education.
Roberts: Jordan Abrahamson, biology and broad field science.
Somerset: Kayla Lorenz, social work.
Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah
Eau Claire: Jillann Johnson, nursing; Joy Mann, business management; Julianna Ellis, nursing; Zachary Couture, nursing; Jennifer Stinnett, health information management; Tara Black, nursing.
Mondovi: Jody Laehn, nursing.
Osseo: Brittney Barney, nursing; Sarah Proksch, nursing.
UW-Oshkosh
Buffalo City: Brianna Beseler, environmental studies and geography.
Chippewa Falls: Lindsey Boettcher, leadership and organizational studies.
Cornell: McKenzie Hall, human services leadership and Spanish.
Cumberland: Karlee Lindfors, psychology.
Eau Claire: Danielle Rhody, nursing; Erica Stein, nursing.
Ellsworth: Mallory Gardas, nursing.
Houlton: Jennifer Vander Vorst, leadership and organizational studies.
Loyal: Lane Meyer, accounting; Ryleigh Wilke, management.
Strum: Andrew Neckar, business administration.
Waumandee: Reed Willadsen, electrical engineering technology.
UW-Madison
Alma Center: Mackenzie Finch, nursing.
Bay City: Riley Groh, economics.
Black River Falls: Keoinia Dobson, rehabilitation psychology; Noah Matousek, economics.
Bloomer: Sarah Heinze, communication sciences and disorders.
Bruce: Angela Hause, art.
Chetek: Kaylee Garland, human development and family studies.
Chippewa Falls: Mikhaela Beebe, rehabilitation psychology; Sydney Hillert, nutrition and dietetics; Jacob Lindsley, computer sciences; Tessa McChesney, electrical engineering; Danielle Ortmann, rehabilitation psychology;
Colby: Dylan Underwood, retailing and consumer behavior.
Dallas: Riley McManus, art.