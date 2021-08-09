The following students from west-central Wisconsin have earned bachelor’s degrees:
UW-Eau Claire
Hudson: Alexandra Dow, communication sciences and disorders; Elizabeth Fish, special education; Cody Hansen, management; Karlie Hansen, music; Lauren Ichel, marketing; Kensie Kiesow, English and German; Calley Kodluboy, political science and integrated strategic communication; Jameson Krause, information systems; Kristina Mienke, music; Sean Mountain, management; Elizabeth Podevels, management; Amy Schaefer, biology; Joseph Scharton, English; Ryan Schultz, marketing; Hailee Sparks, biochemistry/molecular biology; Tori Strobel, communication sciences and disorders; Spencer Webb, chemistry and physics; Sophia Wusterbarth, nursing.
Jim Falls: Brittney Quinton, accounting.
Ladysmith: Luke Freeman, geospatial analysis and technology; Amber Nelson, social work; Sarah Phelps, music; Meghan Warwick, health care administration.
Loyal: Marcus Genteman, kinesiology; Bailey Waldhauser, rehabilitation science.
Melrose: Emily Oehler, communication.
Menomonie: Lexey Beffa, accounting and management; Katelyn Reckin, management and economics; Destinee Yang, management.
Mondovi: Carolyn Ede, art; Iler Hoepner, computer science; Henry Liautaud, materials science; Brooklyn Mason, biology; Skylar Newman, elementary education; Nicholas Urness, accounting and business finance; Johanna Wulff, psychology.
Neillsville: Cody Holman, biology; Lexi Opelt, special education; Lindsey Opelt, nursing; Erik Pekol, management; MeKenna Ruzic, nursing; Lexi Slenczka, psychology.
New Auburn: Brett Baker, biochemistry/molecular biology; Julia Johnson, biology; Amira Lunderville, English; Marcus Antonio Viray, economics.
New Richmond: Parker Coleman, mathematics; Rose Haasch, elementary education; Kayla Harle, business finance; James Miller, information systems; Shaylee Schmidt, business finance; Laurynn Zimmerman, psychology.
Osseo: Ximona Pederson, psychology.
Pepin: Gavin Walk, biochemistry/molecular biology.
Plum City: Kailee Broeckert, communication sciences and disorders.
Prescott: Madeline Nelson, integrated strategic communication.
Rice Lake: Zachary Clemens, biology; Dana Covey, biology; Carlie Crotteau, kinesiology; Michelle Dahlberg, elementary education; Hunter Denison, social work; Kathleen Hanson, music and religious studies; Megan Hutera, music; Terrell Kopping, rehabilitation science; Eric Meyers, marketing; Molly Panasuk; Channing Parkman, criminal justice; Jacqueline Robarge, management; Daria Savchenkova, biology; Katelyn Van Gilder, criminal justice; Alex Webber, geospatial analysis and technology.