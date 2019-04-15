A Mondovi man charged with sexually assaulting and strangling a woman has failed to show up for several hearings, and a $5,000 cash bail posted in his case has been forfeited to Dunn County.
Marco A. Lopez Casillas, 35, was charged in Dunn County Court in January 2018 with two felonies, second-degree sexual assault-use of force and strangulation and suffocation, and misdemeanor battery.
Casillas' $5,000 bail was posted Jan. 23, 2018, according to online court records. Casillas did not appear for several hearings, including a February 2019 status conference. A jury trial slated for Feb. 25 was canceled, and a bench warrant for Casillas was issued Feb. 11.
Judge James Peterson ordered the bail money to be forfeited to Dunn County at a hearing Monday.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman said Casillas slapped her, struck her and put his hand around her neck while forcing her to have sex with him at a town of Rock Creek residence.
The woman said Casillas punched her when she told him to stop, and she did not consent to the sexual or physical contact, according to the complaint.
A law enforcement officer saw signs of bleeding underneath the skin on the woman's neck and around her eyes, according to the complaint.