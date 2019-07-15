LAKE HALLIE — A man who robbed a Lake Hallie bank Monday morning was apprehended a short time later, said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

The robbery occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Monday. The man fled the scene and got on Highway 29. However, officers were successfully able to pull him over and arrest him, Kolwalczyk said. He has been taken to the Chippewa County Jail.

Kowalczyk said they know the identity of the person, but aren't releasing it at this time.

The Lake Hallie Police Department is handling the case, Kowalczyk added. Lake Hallie Chief Cal Smokowicz wasn't immediately available for comment.