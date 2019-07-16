Barron County is creating a program beginning Oct. 1 that will advocate for the needs of abused and neglected children in the court system.
The Wisconsin Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Association provides trained volunteers to advocate for the children in court, according to a CASA news release Tuesday.
Barron County will be the 9th CASA program in Wisconsin, currently serving children in 11 counties.
“There is an incredible need throughout the state for CASA programs and Advocates, so we are pleased to be able to expand into Barron County,” said Wisconsin CASA State Director Sue Schwartz. “In 2018, there were nearly 7,000 children in Wisconsin who qualified for a CASA; however only 975 children were served."
National studies have shown that a child with a CASA volunteer is more likely to perform well in school, spend less time in foster care, is less likely to re-enter foster care and more likely to find a permanent home, according to the news release.
CASA is recruiting for the Barron County program, including an executive director, local board members and people interested in becoming CASA advocates.
For more information contact Sue Schwartz at sschwartz@wisconsin-casa.org or at (920) 493-4856.