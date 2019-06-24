A 41-year-old Barron man was injured Saturday in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Barron County.
The driver, Robert Miller, was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The Barron County sheriff’s office received a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about a four-wheeler crash near 796 10½ Ave., Almena.
Sheriff's deputies responded along with the Barron Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Health System Ambulance, Barron County First Responders and Life Link
Helicopter.
Initial investigation shows an ATV operated by Miller was driving up a hill when he lost control and rolled the four-wheeler.
This crash remains under investigation by the Barron County sheriff’s office.