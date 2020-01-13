A Barron County Sheriff's squad car was damaged Sunday following a pursuit with a Rice Lake man.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
At 4:12 a.m. Sunday, a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for several traffic violations in Cameron.
The vehicle failed to stop for the deputy and a chase ensued with speeds around 100 mph. The chase lasted for about 13 miles until the vehicle approached Chetek on Hwy SS, where spike strips had been deployed.
The vehicle attempted a U-turn and struck the pursuing deputy’s squad car.
The driver, Delbert Whitehead, 43, was arrested.
The deputy in the squad car was not injured but his car was towed from the scene. A female passenger in the car was released and not taken into custody.
Whitehead is being held in the Barron County Jail for fleeing an officer, second-offense drunken driving and operating after revocation.