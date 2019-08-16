A section of highway in Altoona will be closed to through traffic while the area is under construction, the city of Altoona said Friday in a news release.
Bartlett Avenue, or County Highway KB from Walden Court to Highway SS, will close to through traffic but be open to motorists traveling to Bartlett Avenue businesses or residences.
A detour will be set up to direct traffic around the area, the city stated. Travelers who typically access County Highway KB to the east of Walden Court, including the Altoona Elementary School, should access using County Highway SS or Lake Road from the east.
The project is the second phase of the County Highway KB-Bartlett Avenue highway improvement, a partnership between the city and Eau Claire County.
The city stated: "In order to assure worksite safety, it is very important that only local traffic access the closed section."
Altoona police will monitor the work area and may ticket non-local traffic.
On Wednesday, Aug. 21, County Highway SS east of County Highway KB and west of Highway 12 will be closed while the Eau Claire County Highway Department works on a construction project, according to the news release.
Updates can be found at the city's website, www.ci.altoona.wi.us.