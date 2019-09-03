A 20-year-old Bay City man was injured early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Pierce County.
Evan Sullivan was taken by ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries following the crash shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday on 860th Street near U.S. 10 in the town of Trimbelle, according to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
Sullivan was driving a 1997 Dodge Neon southbound on 860th when he lost control while negotiating a curve, entered the east ditch and struck several trees.
The crash remains under investigation.