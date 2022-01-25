EAU CLAIRE — Cities and towns across Wisconsin are coming together for the second annual "Be Active" Wisconsin Community Fitness Challenge.
People of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in a virtual challenge to promote active lifestyles, connect people to the outdoors by encouraging use of local parks and trail systems, and engage Wisconsin communities in a friendly competition.
The goal for registered participants is to log as many active minutes as possible each week during the month of March. The community with the highest average active minutes at the end of the competition wins. All active minutes count, not just running or walking, so think about all the different ways you like to have fun in the winter and get outside.
The winning community will receive a trophy and bragging rights. Last year, Eau Claire had 102 registered participants and ranked fourth out of the 42 participating communities.
Registration for the "Be Active" Wisconsin Community Fitness Challenge is open now at http://activenet.active.com/Eauclaire/ (search "Be Active"). Registration costs $10 per person and includes a t-shirt. Prior to March 1, participants will be emailed a link where they will log each week's active minutes.
Proceeds will support the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation, and Forestry's Youth Scholarship fund benefiting families experiencing low income.