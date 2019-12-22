Christmas at last! It’s the day everyone can’t wait for, counting down till Christmas Eve. It is the jolliest month of all, spending time with friends and family having a great time together. That’s how it was with my family, We open presents, eat a bunch of food and have a terrific time together. The one person that made my very first Christmas to now was my grandpa!
Every year coming to my grandparents house I saw four light trees two big ones and two little ones all filled with so many ornaments. There was a giant light turning village made by my grandpa full of many little tiny people, things and places, like a mini Christmas town. On December 23 the kitchen was filled with many delicious healthy snacks and sweet treats prepared by my lovely grandma which tasted so divine. Watching my family members gathering around laughing, smiling and having a blast together just made my heart melt.
When it was Christmas Eve my family and I sat in the living room with the fire light to watch for Santa to come in the house. Santa always came in the house with a big red bag and jingle bells saying “Ho Ho Ho!” Everyone waited for my grandpa to call our name to come to Santa. We always sat on his lap and opened our presents from him. After Santa left each of the grandkids went around the Christmas tree, took the presents and handed them off to our family members for them to open. We went around giving everyone a chance to open their gifts, enjoying the great laughter and hugs from one another.
This was a Boehm Christmas! It’s not about the food. It’s not about the presents. It’s about the Joy! Being together as one big family is the best gift of all and that’s my Boehm Chirstmas!