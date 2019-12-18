When thinking of my most memorable Christmas moment, I can’t help but let my mind drift back to Christmas Eve, 1984.
My 80 year old mother lie gravely ill in ICU at Victory Memorial Hospital in Stanley, Wisconsin. Her concerns were not her health, but rather that for the first time in her life she would be missing Midnight Mass.
We tried to reassure her that God would understand, although we could tell she was still troubled over her absence. As I sat by her side while she rested, I heard the faint sounds of singing coming from across the parking lot at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
I went to the window to see where the sounds were coming from, that’s when I saw a group of people dressed in full Christmas wardrobes, along with a live donkey, sheep, and even a baby swaddled in blankets. I was so excited about the scene, that I attempted to move my Mom’s bed to the window (including her IV pole) so we could share this experience together.
In the background, the choir of angels was softly singing “Oh Little Town Of Bethlehem.”
Soon, a gentlemen began narrating the most beautiful rendition of the birth of Jesus. I looked over at my mother... her eyes were closed... she listened intently to every word as the choir continued to sing beautiful Christmas carols in the background.
I remember the words she spoke at that moment as if it were yesterday... “This was better than attending Midnight Mass, I think God did this just for me.”
My mother didn’t attend another Midnight Mass, as she passed away the following week on January 4th, 1985. As I am nearing the age that my mother was when she experienced her last Christmas, I realize more than ever that my fondest Christmas memories are not of gifts I have received, but of unexpected moments I have experienced with the ones I love.