All 2020 programs at Big Top Chautauqua near Bayfield have been canceled.
The board of directors made the decision because of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty surrounding the safety of large gatherings, according to a news release from the venue.
Big Top Chautauqua is a large tent at the base of Mount Ashwabay, about three miles south of Bayfield. Shows that had been scheduled for 2020 included concerts by Michael Franti & Spearhead, Los Lobos and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
Those who have bought tickets will receive detailed instructions by email.
For more information about Big Top Chautauqua, go to bigtop.org, or call 715-373-5552 or 888-BIG-TENT (244-8368).