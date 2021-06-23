MADISON — Both houses of the Legislature approved a bill authored by a pair of regional lawmakers that would provide a new tool for local governments to protect road from damage by beavers and muskrats.
The bill, introduced by Rep. James Edming, R-Glen Flora, and Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, would allow the state Department of Natural Resources, or an agent of a local government authorized by the DNR, to discharge a firearm within the 50-foot buffer zone of the center of a roadway to shoot a beaver or muskrat that is causing damage to a road.
The idea for the bill came from officials in the Rusk County town of Atlanta who have been dealing with beavers damaging their roads, according to Edming, who called it a "common-sense proposal."
"Beavers can dam up culverts or streams near roadways, which can cause flooding in the area and damage the road," Edming said in a news release. "In other parts of the state, muskrats are also causing headaches for local officials. While the DNR and local governments do deploy measures to prevent or deter damage from these animals, such as trapping, it is not always effective."
Under this bill, the DNR still has the discretion on whether or not to permit the firing of a gun under this exemption and the agency can only do so if it is deemed not to pose a threat to public safety.
The bill, which gained bipartisan support, now heads to Gov. Tony Evers.