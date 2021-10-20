MADISON — The State Senate passed legislation Wednesday intended to curb the growing problem of catalytic converter theft from vehicles and permitting the use of green warning lights on certain vehicles including snowplows and highway department vehicles.
The bills, both co-authored by Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, both passed with bipartisan support.
The first bill requires scrap dealers to keep a record of catalytic converter sellers' identification and how the seller came into possession of the equipment for two years.
According to bill authors, there were seven catalytic converter thefts in 2019, 50 in 2020 and 52 as of May 2021 in Eau Claire alone.
"No matter where you are in the state, you’ll hear from Wisconsinites worried about their catalytic converter being stolen — it shouldn’t have to be this way," Smith said in a news release. "As a co-author, I’m proud that we’re now one step closer to enacting legislation to discourage thieves and prevent expensive car repairs for working families."
The other bill is the result of research showing that flashing green lights are more visible for drivers, especially in inclement conditions, and is intended to improve safety for drivers and highway workers on Wisconsin roads, Smith said.
Both bills were sent to the state Assembly, which will need to approve them before they can be signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers.