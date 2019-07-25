MADISON — Three Democratic state lawmakers, including Rep. Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire, unveiled their "Unlock the Vote" legislation package Wednesday in the state Capitol.
In a news release, Emerson and Rep. Crowley and Sen. Lena Taylor, both of Milwaukee, maintained that those who have paid their debt to society are systematically removed from participating in the political process. They re-enter communities, pay taxes, rejoin the workforce and yet are unable to vote. While incarcerated, those individuals are officially miscounted as residents of the prison, rather than the district where they reside.
The Unlock the Vote package seeks to restore voting rights for felons after completion of jail or prison time and to count inmates as residents of their home districts, guaranteeing the right to vote for populations that have historically been disenfranchised.
“Casting a vote is a civil right and is an essential component of our democracy," Emerson said in a statement. "Civil rights do not disappear because of your past. Some of these include a right to a fair trial, the right to government services and the right to a public education. You are entitled to these rights even if you are on probation and parole, so why should the civil right of voting be any different?”