WASHINGTON — A bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives to rename the post office in New Richmond in honor of two World War II veterans.
U.S. Reps. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, introduced the bipartisan legislation on Tuesday to rename the facility at 430 S. Knowles Ave. as the Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson Post Office.
The bill, supported by the full Wisconsin congressional delegation, honors Capt. Robert C. Harmon and Pvt. John R. Peirson, brothers from New Richmond who died fighting in World War II.
“This is indeed a big day for our family, but it’s a huge day for veterans," the Harmon/Peirson family said in a statement, "as it shows that our city, our state and our grateful nation have not and will not forget the sacrifices the men and women of our Armed Forces have made on behalf of all of us.”
Harmon was shot down over France a week before the D-Day invasion in Europe. A year later, his half-brother, Peirson, was killed during the Easter Day assault on the island of Okinawa. Though Harmon’s remains were never found, the brothers’ graves are next to each other at the Fort Snelling Military Cemetery in Minneapolis.