A Blair man will spend 12 years in prison for twice sexually assaulting a girl at two Eau Claire County locations.
Jebediah P. Johnson, 37, was sentenced Monday in Eau Claire County Court on two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Johnson to spend seven years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Johnson was fined $880.
As conditions of supervision, Johnson cannot have contact with the victim and her family, or unsupervised contact with other girls.
Johnson must also undergo any recommended programming and treatment, and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
According to the criminal complaint:
The girl, now 14, told police Johnson sexually assaulted her when she was 7 or 8 years old and again when she was 12 or 13 years old.
The girl said the assaults occurred at residences in the towns of Washington and Otter Creek.
The assaults involved sexual touching, the girl said.