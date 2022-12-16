My future wife, Janice, and I were living in a red and white 1961 Volkswagen panel van. Not a minibus! This had only four windows, five if you counted the split windscreen as two, one on each door, and a tiny one on the back hatch.

There were no flowers painted on it, no peace signs. I had sketched a scene of a road or a river vanishing into the horizon and added a verse from Bilbo Baggins’ poem about how the “road goes ever ever on” on one of the inside panels.

