A Bloomer man is accused of possessing numerous images of child pornography.
Tyler G. Dibden, 28, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with seven felony counts of possession of child pornography.
A warrant was issued for Dibden's arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
Authorities executed a search warrant on May 24, 2018, at Dibden's former residence on 11th Street in Eau Claire.
Dibden's cellphone was seized during the search. An application commonly used to download videos and images of child pornography were found on the phone.
Authorities found 10 files on the phone, which consisted mostly of videos of young girls having sexual contact with adult males.
Dibden is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in January 2018 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the seven charges, Dibden could be sentenced to up to 105 years in prison.