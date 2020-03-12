This summer's Blue Ox Music Festival is still going forward as planned, though that is subject to change.
The sixth annual festival is slated to occur June 11-13 at Whispering Pines Campground in the town of Union.
The Blue Ox Music Festival emailed a statement to the Leader-Telegram.
"Blue Ox wants to make sure that all attendees, our local community, and the regional communities of all our visitors, remain healthy and safe," the statement read in part. "We will continue to monitor the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, in coordination with local, state, and federal health authorities. Blue Ox will efficiently communicate any new developments or updates to the festival attendees and fans as necessary."