EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City-County Board of Health agreed Monday on several recommendations to limit the spread of COVID-19 if local mask mandates are repealed.
Those recommendations include unvaccinated people wearing masks in public buildings and all people wearing masks in certain settings. The Board of Health also supports ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts at all levels.
The recommendations come a few days after new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face masks indoors at most public places. Closely aligning with guidelines from the CDC and state of Wisconsin, the Board of Health noted that if local mask mandate ordinances are repealed, masks are still required for all people in some settings regardless of vaccination status, such as public transportation, K-12 schools, health care facilities, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.
The Board of Health will also emphasize that masks are proven to be effective at slowing COVID-19 transmission and that masks are only one of several strategies to limit the spread of the virus, along with physical distancing and occupancy limits.
The Board of Health and Eau Claire City-County Health Department can only make recommendations; they do not have legal authority to repeal mask mandate ordinances, which can only be done by the Eau Claire City Council and County Board.
The city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County currently have nearly identical mask mandates in public buildings for people ages 5 and over. The local mask mandates are set to expire June 30, but they could be repealed as early as today. The Eau Claire City Council meets at 4 p.m. to consider repealing the city mask mandate. The County Board meets at 7 p.m. to consider repealing the county mask mandate, which applies to all parts of Eau Claire County other than the city of Eau Claire.
The Board of Health will send a summary of its recommendations to the City Council and County Board before their meetings Tuesday so that local officials have the most up-to-date information.